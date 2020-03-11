MIT Out Of D3 NCAA Championships, School Cancels All Spring Sports

The MIT Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation (DAPER) has cancelled all spring sports seasons following the conclusion of events on Sunday, March 15 due to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), along with winter championship events, including the Division III Swimming & Diving Championships.

The D3 meet is scheduled to take place March 18-22 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Last season, the MIT men finished sixth and had freshman Jay Lang win the national title in the 3-meter diving event. The women placed ninth in the team race and had diver Deborah Wen place second in the 1-meter.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif sent out a large statement to the school community on Wednesday outlining the institution’s plan of attack amid the spread of the virus.

Reif announced that classes have been cancelled for the week of Mar.16-20, the week prior to spring break, to give faculty two weeks to organize a full transition to online classes. Online classes will begin on Mar.30 and run up until the end of the semester, including finals.

Classes will resume this week, however, other than those with 150 students or more, which have been transitioned to online effective immediately.

Undergraduate students who live in an MIT residence are to begin exiting the campus on Saturday, March 14, and are required to be gone no later than noon on Tuesday, March 17. The statement also indicates that students should not return to campus after spring break, and that they should act as if they won’t return until the fall semester.

Per MIT‘s release, there were 41 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts as of Tuesday night, 32 of them stemming from a local conference in Boston.

