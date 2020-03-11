Brownstead Breaks Dressel’s Nat’l HS Record with 19.2, Posts 18.6 50 FR Anchor

2020 PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 11-12, 2020

Kinney Natatorium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

State College senior Matt Brownstead made history Wednesday night at the 2020 PIAA 3A State Championships. Brownstead, a University of Virginia commit, won the state title with a 19.24 in the 50 free. That was a lifetime best by 3 tenths and took down the former National Public High School Record set by Caeleb Dressel, a World, Olympic, and NCAA Champion. Dressel had set the record at a 19.29 as a senior at Clay High School in 2013.

Brownstead’s swim is now the overall National High School Record. The National Independent School Record was broken earlier this season by Pennington’s David Curtiss. At 2020 Easterns, Curtiss raced to a 19.42, erasing the former record held by Dressel’s club teammate Ryan Murphy of Bolles. Murphy is also now an NCAA, Olympic, and World Champion.

Brownstead’s individual performance tonight came shortly after the 200 medley relay. He anchored for State College with a 19.03 as they placed 5th. He then anchored the 200 free relay in a blistering 18.67 at the end of the session. Brownstead is now the 4th fastest swimmer in history in the 17-18 age group. He’s behind only Dressel, NCAA Champion Ryan Hoffer, and Worlds medalist Michael Andrew. A full recap of tonight’s PIAA events will be posted in a separate article.

