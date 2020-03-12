Stanford Commit Rick Mihm Drops 1:43 200 IM at Pennsylvania 3A States

2020 PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 11-12, 2020

Kinney Natatorium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

TOP 5 TEAMS THROUGH DAY 1 – GIRLS

Upper Dublin 110 North Allegheny 108 North Penn 98 Muhlenberg 91.5 Hershey 89.5

TOP 5 TEAMS THROUGH DAY 1- BOYS

Lasalle College 162 North Penn 118.5 North Allegheny 101 Upper Dublin 91 State College 80

Fast swims were abound on day 1 of the 2020 PIAA Division 3 championships. State College’s Matt Brownstead put up a pair of highlight swims. He broke Caeleb Dressel’s National High School Record with a 19.24 in the 50 free. Brownstead, a Virginia commit, also turned heads with an 18.67 anchor split on the 200 free relay.

Daniel Boone junior Chris Guiliano narrowly out-touched Lasalle senior Liam Smith in the 200 free, 1:35.81 to 1:35.99. That was a huge drop for Guiliano, who had never broken 1:39 before this meet. Smith, a Notre Dame commit, knocked almost a second and a half from his time.

North Allegheny senior Rick Mihm had a huge swim in the 200 IM. Mihm, a Stanford commit, dropped a second from his best, winning the race in 1:43.98. That’s within a couple of tenths of what it took to qualify for NCAAs this season. Behind him, North Penn’s Sean Faikish, another Notre Dame commit, clipped his best in 1:44.68.

The Upper Dublin girls took down the PIAA Record in the 200 medley relay. Meghan Dimartile led them off with a 25.06 back split, handing off to Aly Breslin for a 28.58 breast leg. Molly Braun put up a 24.59 on the fly. Korinna Pesti anchored them to victory in 23.73. They combined for a winning time of 1:41.96.

Breslin, a Tennessee commit, went on to win the 200 free individually. She dropped over a second in 1:47.48. The 200 IM came down to a tie. Muhlenberg’s Cameron Gring, a James Madison commit, and North Allegheny’s Torie Buerger, a Kentucky commit, both hit the wall in 1:59.50. That was the first time under 2:00 for both girls.

