Stanford Commit Rick Mihm Drops 1:43 200 IM at Pennsylvania 3A States

2020 PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 11-12, 2020
- Kinney Natatorium, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA
TOP 5 TEAMS THROUGH DAY 1 – GIRLS
- Upper Dublin 110
- North Allegheny 108
- North Penn 98
- Muhlenberg 91.5
- Hershey 89.5
TOP 5 TEAMS THROUGH DAY 1- BOYS
- Lasalle College 162
- North Penn 118.5
- North Allegheny 101
- Upper Dublin 91
- State College 80
Fast swims were abound on day 1 of the 2020 PIAA Division 3 championships. State College’s Matt Brownstead put up a pair of highlight swims. He broke Caeleb Dressel’s National High School Record with a 19.24 in the 50 free. Brownstead, a Virginia commit, also turned heads with an 18.67 anchor split on the 200 free relay.
Daniel Boone junior Chris Guiliano narrowly out-touched Lasalle senior Liam Smith in the 200 free, 1:35.81 to 1:35.99. That was a huge drop for Guiliano, who had never broken 1:39 before this meet. Smith, a Notre Dame commit, knocked almost a second and a half from his time.
North Allegheny senior Rick Mihm had a huge swim in the 200 IM. Mihm, a Stanford commit, dropped a second from his best, winning the race in 1:43.98. That’s within a couple of tenths of what it took to qualify for NCAAs this season. Behind him, North Penn’s Sean Faikish, another Notre Dame commit, clipped his best in 1:44.68.
The Upper Dublin girls took down the PIAA Record in the 200 medley relay. Meghan Dimartile led them off with a 25.06 back split, handing off to Aly Breslin for a 28.58 breast leg. Molly Braun put up a 24.59 on the fly. Korinna Pesti anchored them to victory in 23.73. They combined for a winning time of 1:41.96.
Breslin, a Tennessee commit, went on to win the 200 free individually. She dropped over a second in 1:47.48. The 200 IM came down to a tie. Muhlenberg’s Cameron Gring, a James Madison commit, and North Allegheny’s Torie Buerger, a Kentucky commit, both hit the wall in 1:59.50. That was the first time under 2:00 for both girls.
Additional Event Winners
- Boys 100 fly: Matthew Jensen, Upper Dublin, 46.58
- Girls 50 free: Emma Steckiel, Governor Mifflin, 22.88
- Girls 100 fly: Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.22
- Boys 200 medley relay: Upper Dublin, 1:30.12
- Girls 200 free relay: North Penn, 1:32.96
- Boys 200 free relay: North Penn, 1:21.70
I wish there was a bit more on Jensen’s swim. Broke the state record which by no means is any joke as it used to be owned by Brenden Burns.