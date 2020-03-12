Daryna Zevina Adds To Her A-Time With OLY B-Time In 200 Free

2020 Ukraine Winter Swimming Championships

Daryna Zevina‘s absence from the A final of the women’s 50m backstroke (after she swam 29.31 this morning) was welcomed by Irina Picker as she was first home in 29.67. A strong start and even better last 10m meant she led from the start, followed by Anastasia Revancaneva in 30.00 and Catherine Bulgarian in 30.26.

The men’s equivalent saw Victor Khnikin emerge as the winner in 25.97, the only athlete sub 26 seconds. Michael Semenov of Kiev was second in 26.20, and in a race for third that couldn’t be separated, Oleg bit and Herman Hair tied for bronze in 26.25.

Alina Tkachenko got another podium finish in the 200m breaststroke this evening after she won the 100m on day 1. She was second at the 150 mark but was chased down by Camilla Isaeva who touched ahead of her to claim the silver in 2:34.85. Tkachenko was third in 2:35.85 and winner of this event was Olga Medvedeva in 2:34.30.

The men’s 200m breaststroke was one of the most exciting races of this meet to date, with first place Ivan Shooter touching just 0.01 (2:15.11) ahead of silver medal winner Maxim Tkachuk (2:15.12). Third place Maxim Pigeon was just behind them both in 2:16.02.

Daryna Zevina put on an impressive display in the women’s 200m freestyle, achieveing an Olympic OST/B time as a result. She took the race out hard and stormed down the last 50 to post 1:59.26, just 0.23 off Yana Klochkova’s national record time of 1:59.03.

Kharkiv swimmers Carina Snitko and Marina Kolesnykova went 2-3 just as they did on yesterday in the 100m freestyle – touching in 2:03.31 and 2:03.91.

A second OST/B time came for Mikhail Romanchuk in the same event as he touched in 1:49.82. Second place finished Bogdan Shelipov was just 0.10 behind him at the 150 mark, but Romanchuk had more left in the tank and pulled away from him with every stroke. Shelipov finished in 1:51.63 and third place Vadim Naumenko of Odessa went 1:52.29.

Winner of the women’s 100m butterfly final Eugene Zukhov took a staggering 1.5 seconds off his time from the prelims this morning (1:02.77) to win in 1:01.43. Second place Victoria Costromine had a similar race plan and bumped herself up from 4th seed to win a silver medal in 1:01.63. Third place was Victoria Pavlenko in 1:01.86.

Igor Troyanovsky delivered the 3rd OST/B time of the evening in the men’s 100m butterfly, bettering his own Junior and Youth national records too by 0.20. His time of 52.53 was over a second ahead of second place Denis Kessil (53.66) and bronze medal winner Lubomir Lemeshko who was just pipped at the touch by Kessil. He finished in 53.68.

This evening’s relays were once again won by the teams from the Dnipropetrovsk Region. The women’s 4x200m freestyle relay saw them coming home first in 8:43.23, followed by Kharkiv in 8:46.01 and Kiev in 8:49.10.

The men won in 7:37.09, with Kharkiv behind them in 7:48.80 and Kiev third in 7:54.08.