3 Women’s Alternates Added To D-I NCAAs As Harvard Drops Out

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Three more women’s alternates have been invited to the 2020 NCAA Swimming Championships, with Harvard scratching out due to a department-wide cancellation of sports caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ivy League canceled all spring sports, part of a wave of cancellations as the 2019 novel coronavirus and its associated COVID-19 illness has spread across the globe. The Ivy League didn’t blanket-ban winter sports still competing, but left those decisions up to individual schools. Harvard – which led all Ivy League schools with three women’s swimmers and three women’s divers invited to NCAAs – announced that it would cancel all winter postseason play.

True to that statement, Harvard’s three women swimmers no longer appear on NCAA psych sheets, and three more alternates have been called up in their places. Here are the scratches and additions, along with their seeds in each event:

Out of NCAAs:

  • Mikaela Dahlke, Harvard senior – 500 free (28th), 200 free (9th), 100 free (59th)
  • Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard freshman – 200 IM (18th), 400 IM (24th), 200 back (15th)
  • Jaycee Yegher, Harvard junior – 100 breast (19th), 200 breast (24th)

Into NCAAs:

Harvard also had three relays invited. There is no alternates system for relays, and the Harvard relays do still appear on the NCAA documents, though they will not compete at NCAAs.

That makes five alternates now invited to the meet, with FIU’s Jasmine Nocentini making the cut for Houston’s Ioanna Sacha, who bowed out to attend a Greek National Team training camp, and ASU’s Camryn Curry making the meet with the scratch of Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova.

Updated documents:

New Alternates List:

  1. Martina Thomas, Navy (200 free)
  2. Nicole Pavlopoulou, USC (200 breast)
  3. Ashley McCauley, Georgia (200 breast)
  4. Megan Sichterman, Tennessee (100 fly)
  5. Bayley Stewart, Notre Dame (200 back)

CACrushers

Gotta feel for Dahlke. Tough way to end a career

SwimmerTX

Saw on the men’s article that Duke is out. If so, that’s 3 more women in (assuming that the meet is still happening). What is the selection process for more alternates?

