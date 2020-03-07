Houston’s Saccha Drops Out of NCAAs; FIU’s Nocenti Gets Call-Up

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ioanna Sacha, one of 5 swimmers from the University of Houston who earned an invite to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, has been scratched out of her individual events in the latest version of the psych sheets that were released on Thursday.

Sacha was originally invited in the 200 IM, where a 1:57.23 had her tied as the 35th seed in the meet. She also had a bonus entry in the 200 back, where her best time of 1:54.96 made her the 41st seed.

Sacha, a Greek native, broke a Greece National Record with a 2:12.84 in the long course 200 back in mid-February at a First Chance meet. She went on to win American Athletic Conference Championship in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Houston still has 4 swimmers qualified for the meet, which means that they can still swim the 800 free relay (and bring up to 4 uninvited relay-only swimmers to swim the event, at their own expense, if they choose to).

SwimSwam has reached out to Houston for more information on the scratch.

In her spot, Florida International freshman Jasmine Nocentini will be called up to the meet as the Panthers’ only qualifier (so far). She enters the meet as the 38th seed in the 50 free (22.23) and 100 free (48.93).

FIU finished 37th as a team at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. Their only swimmer, senior Naomi Ruele, graduated, but they return a diver who qualified for NCAAs as a freshman last season: Maha Gouda, who was 8th on platform last season. Diving qualifiers will be named starting with the Zone Diving Championships next week.

FIU won their 6th-straight Conference USA Championship meet earlier this month.

Nocenti is an Italian national.

Still listed on the psych sheets is Texas A&M swimmer Anna Belousova, who declared on Instagram that her collegiate career was over.