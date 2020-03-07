Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Melanie Margalis Becomes 4th Fastest American Ever with 4:32 400 IM

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

U.S. Olympian Melanie Margalis had a huge swim in the 400 IM on night 3 of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines. Margalis, a Georgia postgrad, dominated the event in 4:32.53. She’s now the 4th fastest American woman in history in the event and the fastest currently active U.S. swimmer by far. It was a lifetime best by 3 seconds, as her former best was a 4:35.50 from 2018.

Margalis’ Splits:

  • 100 Fly- 1:02.48
  • 100 Back- 1:11.69
  • 100 Breast- 1:15.66
  • 100 Free- 1:02.70
  • Final Time- 4:32.53

Margalis battled closely with Worlds 200 IM medalist Madisyn Cox through the front half, but pulled away on the breast leg as she outsplit Cox by nearly 4 seconds on that leg alone. Cox was 2nd in tonight’s race with a 4:38.88. Ally McHugh, who has represented the U.S. at Worlds in this event, was 3rd in 4:42.50. McHugh is now bumed to #7 on the all-time top Americans list.

The only Americans who have been faster than Margalis are Olympic medalists Katie Hoff, Maya DiRado, Elizabeth Beisel. Hoff still owns the American Record with her 4:31.12 from 2008. Margalis is about a second and a half shy of the U.S. Open Record, as well, as Katinka Hosszu, the Olympic Champion and World Record holder, set it at a 4:31.07 in 2015.

ALL TIME TOP 10 AMERICAN PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 400 IM

1 Katie Hoff 4:31.12
2 Maya DiRado 4:31.15
3 Elizabeth Beisel 4:31.27
4 Melanie Margalis 4:32.53
5 Leah Smith 4:33.86
6 Caitlin Leverenz 4:34.48
7 Ally McHugh 4:34.80
8 Kaitlin Sandeno 4:34.95
9 Brooke Forde 4:35.09
10 Julia Smit 4:35.33

run-dmc

Nice swim, Melanie!

She’s not a baby anymore.

43 minutes ago
Troy

Good for her. Well deserved.

43 minutes ago
Yozhik

She still has time to make her backstroke 2 sec better to win in Tokyo. She swam individual 100 BK by 1:02.27 last year. 1:11.67 today is too much. It may helped her super second half but it is still too much.

24 minutes ago

