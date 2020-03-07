Melanie Margalis Becomes 4th Fastest American Ever with 4:32 400 IM

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

U.S. Olympian Melanie Margalis had a huge swim in the 400 IM on night 3 of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines. Margalis, a Georgia postgrad, dominated the event in 4:32.53. She’s now the 4th fastest American woman in history in the event and the fastest currently active U.S. swimmer by far. It was a lifetime best by 3 seconds, as her former best was a 4:35.50 from 2018.

Margalis’ Splits:

100 Fly- 1:02.48

100 Back- 1:11.69

100 Breast- 1:15.66

100 Free- 1:02.70

Final Time- 4:32.53

Margalis battled closely with Worlds 200 IM medalist Madisyn Cox through the front half, but pulled away on the breast leg as she outsplit Cox by nearly 4 seconds on that leg alone. Cox was 2nd in tonight’s race with a 4:38.88. Ally McHugh, who has represented the U.S. at Worlds in this event, was 3rd in 4:42.50. McHugh is now bumed to #7 on the all-time top Americans list.

The only Americans who have been faster than Margalis are Olympic medalists Katie Hoff, Maya DiRado, Elizabeth Beisel. Hoff still owns the American Record with her 4:31.12 from 2008. Margalis is about a second and a half shy of the U.S. Open Record, as well, as Katinka Hosszu, the Olympic Champion and World Record holder, set it at a 4:31.07 in 2015.

ALL TIME TOP 10 AMERICAN PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 400 IM