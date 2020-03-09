R. Smith, Andrew Lead Des Moines Money Earners, Smith Leads Entire PSS

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Regan Smith earned the most prize money of any athlete for a second-consecutive Pro Swim Series stop, and she now leads the entire series in earnings at $13,000.
Smith didn’t even swim the season-opening stop at Greensboro, but put up identical $6500 totals in Knoxville and Des Moines to earn the series lead. Smith is still under amateurism restrictions on how much of that money she can accept, though, given that she still plans to swim for Stanford in the NCAA.
Second in series earnings is Katie Ledecky, who also faced the money-vs-Stanford struggle and turned pro after two seasons with the Cardinal. Ledecky has earned $11,000 for the series, also missing one of the three stops. The only other earner in five figures (and the top male earner) is Zane Grothe at $10,000.
Michael Andrew led all male earners in Des Moines, getting two wins and the prelims bonus to tally $5,500. That’s his first appearance on the tour this season.
Des Moines PRELIMS BONUSES
Note: we’re using the 2019 FINA Power Points tables (here and here) – USA Swimming has confirmed that it will use 2019 power points for the whole series to maintain consistency, rather than switching to the 2020 points midway through the series.
- Women: Regan Smith, 100 back, 58.79 (960 FINA points)
- Men: Michael Andrew, 100 fly, 51.49 (905 FINA points)
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Individual events:
- First place = $1,500
- Second place = $1000
- Third place = $500
Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:
- $1500 to top woman and top man
Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:
- $10,000
Des Moines PRIZE MONEY LIST
Note: these lists track ‘money earned’, though not necessarily ‘money accepted.’ Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or college swimming are under certain restrictions about how much prize money they can accept, though NCAA rules do allow them to keep some prize money to cover their annual training and competition expenses.
|Rank
|First Name
|Last Name
|Des Moines Total
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Prelims Bonus
|1
|Regan
|Smith
|$6,500
|2
|2
|$1,500
|2
|Michael
|Andrew
|$5,500
|2
|1
|$1,500
|3
|Katie
|Ledecky
|$4,500
|3
|4
|Leah
|Smith
|$4,000
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Caeleb
|Dressel
|$3,500
|2
|1
|6
|Melanie
|Margalis
|$3,250
|1.5
|0.5
|1
|7
|Ryan
|Murphy
|$3,000
|2
|8
|Hali
|Flickinger
|$2,500
|1
|1
|8
|Siobhan
|Haughey
|$2,500
|1
|1
|8
|Lilly
|King
|$2,500
|1
|1
|8
|Andrew
|Seliskar
|$2,500
|1
|1
|8
|Simone
|Manuel
|$2,500
|2
|1
|13
|Madisyn
|Cox
|$2,250
|0.5
|1.5
|14
|Nic
|Fink
|$2,000
|1
|1
|14
|Jacob
|Heidtmann
|$2,000
|1
|1
|14
|Arik
|Katz
|$2,000
|1
|1
|14
|Annie
|Lazor
|$2,000
|1
|1
|14
|Akaram
|Mahmoud
|$2,000
|1
|1
|14
|Kathleen
|Baker
|$2,000
|2
|14
|Chase
|Kalisz
|$2,000
|2
|21
|Zach
|Apple
|$1,500
|1
|21
|Gunnar
|Bentz
|$1,500
|1
|21
|Kelsi
|Dahlia
|$1,500
|1
|21
|Marwan
|El-Kamash
|$1,500
|1
|21
|Katarzyna
|Wasick
|$1,500
|1
|21
|Kevin
|Cordes
|$1,500
|1
|1
|21
|Jay
|Litherland
|$1,500
|1
|1
|21
|Nick
|Norman
|$1,500
|1
|1
|21
|Jacob
|Pebley
|$1,500
|1
|1
|30
|Nathan
|Adrian
|$1,000
|1
|30
|Zane
|Grothe
|$1,000
|1
|30
|Townley
|Haas
|$1,000
|1
|30
|Molly
|Hannis
|$1,000
|1
|30
|Tate
|Jackson
|$1,000
|1
|30
|Christopher
|Reid
|$1,000
|1
|30
|Jordan
|Wilimovsky
|$1,000
|1
|37
|Lisa
|Bratton
|$500
|1
|37
|Dean
|Farris
|$500
|1
|37
|Bethany
|Galat
|$500
|1
|37
|Margo
|Geer
|$500
|1
|37
|Brent
|Hayden
|$500
|1
|37
|Wang
|Hsing-Hao
|$500
|1
|37
|Kristel
|Kobrich
|$500
|1
|37
|Marius
|Kusch
|$500
|1
|37
|Ally
|McHugh
|$500
|1
|37
|Kaersten
|Meitz
|$500
|1
|37
|Remedy
|Rule
|$500
|1
|37
|Allison
|Schmitt
|$500
|1
|37
|Olivia
|Smoliga
|$500
|1
|37
|Kendyl
|Stewart
|$500
|1
|37
|Grigory
|Tarasevich
|$500
|1
2020 SERIES MONEY LIST
|Rank
|First Name
|Last Name
|Series Total
|Greensboro
|Knoxville
|Des Moines
|1
|Regan
|Smith
|$13,000
|$0
|$6,500
|$6,500
|2
|Katie
|Ledecky
|$11,000
|$6,500
|$0
|$4,500
|3
|Zane
|Grothe
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$5,000
|$1,000
|4
|Simone
|Manuel
|$9,500
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$2,500
|5
|Madisyn
|Cox
|$8,250
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$2,250
|6
|Hali
|Flickinger
|$7,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|7
|Carson
|Foster
|$6,000
|$2,500
|$3,500
|$0
|8
|Michael
|Andrew
|$5,500
|$0
|$0
|$5,500
|8
|Allison
|Schmitt
|$5,500
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$500
|10
|Annie
|Lazor
|$5,000
|$0
|$3,000
|$2,000
|10
|Nyls
|Korstanje
|$5,000
|$2,000
|$3,000
|$0
|12
|Melanie
|Margalis
|$4,750
|$0
|$1,500
|$3,250
|13
|Erica
|Sullivan
|$4,500
|$0
|$4,500
|$0
|13
|Justin
|Ress
|$4,500
|$3,000
|$1,500
|$0
|15
|Leah
|Smith
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|$4,000
|15
|Nic
|Fink
|$4,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|15
|Luca
|Urlando
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|18
|Caeleb
|Dressel
|$3,500
|$0
|$0
|$3,500
|18
|Andrew
|Seliskar
|$3,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,500
|18
|Jacob
|Pebley
|$3,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,500
|18
|Isabelle
|Stadden
|$3,500
|$2,500
|$1,000
|$0
|22
|Ryan
|Murphy
|$3,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|22
|Kathleen
|Baker
|$3,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,000
|22
|Jacob
|Heidtmann
|$3,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,000
|22
|Zach
|Apple
|$3,000
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|22
|Jay
|Litherland
|$3,000
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|22
|Christopher
|Reid
|$3,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|22
|Dean
|Farris
|$3,000
|$1,500
|$1,000
|$500
|22
|Ally
|McHugh
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$0
|$500
|30
|Siobhan
|Haughey
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|30
|Lilly
|King
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|30
|Javier
|Acevedo
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|30
|Will
|Licon
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|30
|Kieran
|Smith
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|30
|Sophie
|Hansson
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|30
|Ashley
|Twichell
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|30
|Chris
|Wieser
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|30
|Andrew
|Wilson
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|39
|Chase
|Kalisz
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|39
|Arik
|Katz
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|39
|Akaram
|Mahmoud
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|39
|Kelsi
|Dahlia
|$2,000
|$0
|$500
|$1,500
|39
|Molly
|Hannis
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|39
|Erika
|Brown
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|39
|Emily
|Escobedo
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|39
|Anton
|McKee
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|39
|Alexander
|Norgaard
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|39
|Mitch
|D’Arrigo
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|39
|Anton
|McKee
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|50
|Gunnar
|Bentz
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|50
|Kevin
|Cordes
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|50
|Marwan
|El-Kamash
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|50
|Nick
|Norman
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|50
|Katarzyna
|Wasick
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|50
|Kristel
|Kobrich
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|50
|Kaersten
|Meitz
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|50
|Mackenzie
|Darragh
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|50
|Ryan
|Held
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|50
|Amanda
|Kendall
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|50
|Penny
|Oleksiak
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|50
|Giles
|Smith
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|50
|Alex
|Walsh
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|50
|Michael
|Chadwick
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|50
|Catie
|Deloof
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|50
|Ryan
|Lochte
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|50
|Maggie
|MacNeil
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|50
|Luis
|Martinez
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|50
|Kylie
|Masse
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|69
|Nathan
|Adrian
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|69
|Townley
|Haas
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|69
|Tate
|Jackson
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|69
|Jordan
|Wilimovsky
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|69
|Lisa
|Bratton
|$1,000
|$0
|$500
|$500
|69
|Bethany
|Galat
|$1,000
|$0
|$500
|$500
|69
|Margo
|Geer
|$1,000
|$0
|$500
|$500
|69
|Kendyl
|Stewart
|$1,000
|$500
|$0
|$500
|69
|Jarod
|Arroyo
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|69
|Phoebe
|Bacon
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|69
|David
|Curtiss
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|69
|David
|Heron
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|69
|Jake
|Magahey
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|69
|Sam
|Stewart
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|69
|Carlos
|Claverie
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|69
|Matthew
|Fenlon
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|69
|Leah
|Hayes
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|69
|Charlotte
|Hook
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|69
|Torri
|Huske
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|69
|Hannah
|Moore
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|69
|Jorge
|Murillo
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|90
|Joey
|Reilman
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|90
|Andy
|Song An
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|92
|Brent
|Hayden
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|92
|Wang
|Hsing-Hao
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|92
|Marius
|Kusch
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|92
|Remedy
|Rule
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|92
|Olivia
|Smoliga
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|92
|Grigory
|Tarasevich
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|92
|Taylor
|Abbott
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Helena
|Bach
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Mariah
|Denigan
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Jade
|Hannah
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Zach
|Harting
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Ali
|Khalafalla
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Yuri
|Kisil
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Amanda
|Nunan
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Emma
|Weyant
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|92
|Christian
|Bayo
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Katharine
|Berkoff
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Rachel
|Bernhardt
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Santi
|Corredor
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Connor
|Daniels
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Ali
|Deloof
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Abrahm
|DeVine
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Anastasia
|Gorbenko
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Ian
|Ho
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Megan
|Kingsley
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Ting Wen
|Quah
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Melissa
|Rodrigues
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Kate
|Sanderson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Jack
|Saunderson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|92
|Coleman
|Stewart
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|122
|Tobias
|Bjerg
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|122
|Michael
|Houlie
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
Regan Smith, with a good Olympics, may go pro and never swim for Stanford. When you look at the earnings Missy Franklin passed up after London, If Regan wins 3 golds (and possibly more if she makes top 6 in the 200 free or also medals in the 200 fly or 100 fly) –
Smiths Points are going to be extremely high in the backstroke events, they’re still using the old WRs as a baseline and she already come within tenths of the old 100 record