R. Smith, Andrew Lead Des Moines Money Earners, Smith Leads Entire PSS

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Regan Smith earned the most prize money of any athlete for a second-consecutive Pro Swim Series stop, and she now leads the entire series in earnings at $13,000.

Smith didn’t even swim the season-opening stop at Greensboro, but put up identical $6500 totals in Knoxville and Des Moines to earn the series lead. Smith is still under amateurism restrictions on how much of that money she can accept, though, given that she still plans to swim for Stanford in the NCAA.

Second in series earnings is Katie Ledeckywho also faced the money-vs-Stanford struggle and turned pro after two seasons with the Cardinal. Ledecky has earned $11,000 for the series, also missing one of the three stops. The only other earner in five figures (and the top male earner) is Zane Grothe at $10,000.

Michael Andrew led all male earners in Des Moines, getting two wins and the prelims bonus to tally $5,500. That’s his first appearance on the tour this season.

Des Moines PRELIMS BONUSES

Note: we’re using the 2019 FINA Power Points tables (here and here) – USA Swimming has confirmed that it will use 2019 power points for the whole series to maintain consistency, rather than switching to the 2020 points midway through the series.

  • Women: Regan Smith100 back, 58.79 (960 FINA points)
  • Men: Michael Andrew, 100 fly, 51.49 (905 FINA points)

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Full prize Money Format here

Individual events:

  • First place = $1,500
  • Second place = $1000
  • Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

  • $1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

  • $10,000

Des Moines PRIZE MONEY LIST

Note: these lists track ‘money earned’, though not necessarily ‘money accepted.’ Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or college swimming are under certain restrictions about how much prize money they can accept, though NCAA rules do allow them to keep some prize money to cover their annual training and competition expenses.

Rank First Name Last Name Des Moines Total 1st 2nd 3rd Prelims Bonus
1 Regan Smith $6,500 2 2 $1,500
2 Michael Andrew $5,500 2 1 $1,500
3 Katie Ledecky $4,500 3
4 Leah Smith $4,000 1 2 1
5 Caeleb Dressel $3,500 2 1
6 Melanie Margalis $3,250 1.5 0.5 1
7 Ryan Murphy $3,000 2
8 Hali Flickinger $2,500 1 1
8 Siobhan Haughey $2,500 1 1
8 Lilly King $2,500 1 1
8 Andrew Seliskar $2,500 1 1
8 Simone Manuel $2,500 2 1
13 Madisyn Cox $2,250 0.5 1.5
14 Nic Fink $2,000 1 1
14 Jacob Heidtmann $2,000 1 1
14 Arik Katz $2,000 1 1
14 Annie Lazor $2,000 1 1
14 Akaram Mahmoud $2,000 1 1
14 Kathleen Baker $2,000 2
14 Chase Kalisz $2,000 2
21 Zach Apple $1,500 1
21 Gunnar Bentz $1,500 1
21 Kelsi Dahlia $1,500 1
21 Marwan El-Kamash $1,500 1
21 Katarzyna Wasick $1,500 1
21 Kevin Cordes $1,500 1 1
21 Jay Litherland $1,500 1 1
21 Nick Norman $1,500 1 1
21 Jacob Pebley $1,500 1 1
30 Nathan Adrian $1,000 1
30 Zane Grothe $1,000 1
30 Townley Haas $1,000 1
30 Molly Hannis $1,000 1
30 Tate Jackson $1,000 1
30 Christopher Reid $1,000 1
30 Jordan Wilimovsky $1,000 1
37 Lisa Bratton $500 1
37 Dean Farris $500 1
37 Bethany Galat $500 1
37 Margo Geer $500 1
37 Brent Hayden $500 1
37 Wang Hsing-Hao $500 1
37 Kristel Kobrich $500 1
37 Marius Kusch $500 1
37 Ally McHugh $500 1
37 Kaersten Meitz $500 1
37 Remedy Rule $500 1
37 Allison Schmitt $500 1
37 Olivia Smoliga $500 1
37 Kendyl Stewart $500 1
37 Grigory Tarasevich $500 1

2020 SERIES MONEY LIST

Rank First Name Last Name Series Total Greensboro Knoxville Des Moines
1 Regan Smith $13,000 $0 $6,500 $6,500
2 Katie Ledecky $11,000 $6,500 $0 $4,500
3 Zane Grothe $10,000 $4,000 $5,000 $1,000
4 Simone Manuel $9,500 $4,000 $3,000 $2,500
5 Madisyn Cox $8,250 $3,000 $3,000 $2,250
6 Hali Flickinger $7,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500
7 Carson Foster $6,000 $2,500 $3,500 $0
8 Michael Andrew $5,500 $0 $0 $5,500
8 Allison Schmitt $5,500 $2,500 $2,500 $500
10 Annie Lazor $5,000 $0 $3,000 $2,000
10 Nyls Korstanje $5,000 $2,000 $3,000 $0
12 Melanie Margalis $4,750 $0 $1,500 $3,250
13 Erica Sullivan $4,500 $0 $4,500 $0
13 Justin Ress $4,500 $3,000 $1,500 $0
15 Leah Smith $4,000 $0 $0 $4,000
15 Nic Fink $4,000 $0 $2,000 $2,000
15 Luca Urlando $4,000 $4,000 $0 $0
18 Caeleb Dressel $3,500 $0 $0 $3,500
18 Andrew Seliskar $3,500 $0 $1,000 $2,500
18 Jacob Pebley $3,500 $2,000 $0 $1,500
18 Isabelle Stadden $3,500 $2,500 $1,000 $0
22 Ryan Murphy $3,000 $0 $0 $3,000
22 Kathleen Baker $3,000 $1,000 $0 $2,000
22 Jacob Heidtmann $3,000 $1,000 $0 $2,000
22 Zach Apple $3,000 $0 $1,500 $1,500
22 Jay Litherland $3,000 $1,500 $0 $1,500
22 Christopher Reid $3,000 $2,000 $0 $1,000
22 Dean Farris $3,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500
22 Ally McHugh $3,000 $2,500 $0 $500
30 Siobhan Haughey $2,500 $0 $0 $2,500
30 Lilly King $2,500 $0 $0 $2,500
30 Javier Acevedo $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0
30 Will Licon $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0
30 Kieran Smith $2,500 $0 $2,500 $0
30 Sophie Hansson $2,500 $2,500 $0 $0
30 Ashley Twichell $2,500 $2,500 $0 $0
30 Chris Wieser $2,500 $2,500 $0 $0
30 Andrew Wilson $2,500 $2,500 $0 $0
39 Chase Kalisz $2,000 $0 $0 $2,000
39 Arik Katz $2,000 $0 $0 $2,000
39 Akaram Mahmoud $2,000 $0 $0 $2,000
39 Kelsi Dahlia $2,000 $0 $500 $1,500
39 Molly Hannis $2,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000
39 Erika Brown $2,000 $0 $2,000 $0
39 Emily Escobedo $2,000 $0 $2,000 $0
39 Anton McKee $2,000 $0 $2,000 $0
39 Alexander Norgaard $2,000 $0 $2,000 $0
39 Mitch D’Arrigo $2,000 $2,000 $0 $0
39 Anton McKee $2,000 $2,000 $0 $0
50 Gunnar Bentz $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
50 Kevin Cordes $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
50 Marwan El-Kamash $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
50 Nick Norman $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
50 Katarzyna Wasick $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
50 Kristel Kobrich $1,500 $0 $1,000 $500
50 Kaersten Meitz $1,500 $0 $1,000 $500
50 Mackenzie Darragh $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
50 Ryan Held $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
50 Amanda Kendall $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
50 Penny Oleksiak $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
50 Giles Smith $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
50 Alex Walsh $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
50 Michael Chadwick $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0
50 Catie Deloof $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0
50 Ryan Lochte $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0
50 Maggie MacNeil $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0
50 Luis Martinez $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0
50 Kylie Masse $1,500 $1,500 $0 $0
69 Nathan Adrian $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
69 Townley Haas $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
69 Tate Jackson $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
69 Jordan Wilimovsky $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
69 Lisa Bratton $1,000 $0 $500 $500
69 Bethany Galat $1,000 $0 $500 $500
69 Margo Geer $1,000 $0 $500 $500
69 Kendyl Stewart $1,000 $500 $0 $500
69 Jarod Arroyo $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
69 Phoebe Bacon $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
69 David Curtiss $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
69 David Heron $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
69 Jake Magahey $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
69 Sam Stewart $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
69 Carlos Claverie $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
69 Matthew Fenlon $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
69 Leah Hayes $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
69 Charlotte Hook $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
69 Torri Huske $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
69 Hannah Moore $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
69 Jorge Murillo $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
90 Joey Reilman $750 $0 $750 $0
90 Andy Song An $750 $0 $750 $0
92 Brent Hayden $500 $0 $0 $500
92 Wang Hsing-Hao $500 $0 $0 $500
92 Marius Kusch $500 $0 $0 $500
92 Remedy Rule $500 $0 $0 $500
92 Olivia Smoliga $500 $0 $0 $500
92 Grigory Tarasevich $500 $0 $0 $500
92 Taylor Abbott $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Helena Bach $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Mariah Denigan $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Jade Hannah $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Zach Harting $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Ali Khalafalla $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Yuri Kisil $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Amanda Nunan $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Emma Weyant $500 $0 $500 $0
92 Christian Bayo $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Katharine Berkoff $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Rachel Bernhardt $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Santi Corredor $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Connor Daniels $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Ali Deloof $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Abrahm DeVine $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Anastasia Gorbenko $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Ian Ho $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Megan Kingsley $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Ting Wen Quah $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Melissa Rodrigues $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Kate Sanderson $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Jack Saunderson $500 $500 $0 $0
92 Coleman Stewart $500 $500 $0 $0
122 Tobias Bjerg $250 $0 $250 $0
122 Michael Houlie $250 $0 $250 $0

Wahooswimfan

Regan Smith, with a good Olympics, may go pro and never swim for Stanford. When you look at the earnings Missy Franklin passed up after London, If Regan wins 3 golds (and possibly more if she makes top 6 in the 200 free or also medals in the 200 fly or 100 fly) –

Nswim

Smiths Points are going to be extremely high in the backstroke events, they’re still using the old WRs as a baseline and she already come within tenths of the old 100 record

