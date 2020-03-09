R. Smith, Andrew Lead Des Moines Money Earners, Smith Leads Entire PSS

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Regan Smith earned the most prize money of any athlete for a second-consecutive Pro Swim Series stop, and she now leads the entire series in earnings at $13,000.

Smith didn’t even swim the season-opening stop at Greensboro, but put up identical $6500 totals in Knoxville and Des Moines to earn the series lead. Smith is still under amateurism restrictions on how much of that money she can accept, though, given that she still plans to swim for Stanford in the NCAA.

Second in series earnings is Katie Ledecky, who also faced the money-vs-Stanford struggle and turned pro after two seasons with the Cardinal. Ledecky has earned $11,000 for the series, also missing one of the three stops. The only other earner in five figures (and the top male earner) is Zane Grothe at $10,000.

Michael Andrew led all male earners in Des Moines, getting two wins and the prelims bonus to tally $5,500. That’s his first appearance on the tour this season.

Des Moines PRELIMS BONUSES

Note: we’re using the 2019 FINA Power Points tables (here and here) – USA Swimming has confirmed that it will use 2019 power points for the whole series to maintain consistency, rather than switching to the 2020 points midway through the series.

Women: Regan Smith, 100 back, 58.79 (960 FINA points)

100 back, 58.79 (960 FINA points) Men: Michael Andrew, 100 fly, 51.49 (905 FINA points)

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Full prize Money Format here

Individual events:

First place = $1,500

Second place = $1000

Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

$1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

$10,000

Des Moines PRIZE MONEY LIST

Note: these lists track ‘money earned’, though not necessarily ‘money accepted.’ Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or college swimming are under certain restrictions about how much prize money they can accept, though NCAA rules do allow them to keep some prize money to cover their annual training and competition expenses.

Rank First Name Last Name Des Moines Total 1st 2nd 3rd Prelims Bonus 1 Regan Smith $6,500 2 2 $1,500 2 Michael Andrew $5,500 2 1 $1,500 3 Katie Ledecky $4,500 3 4 Leah Smith $4,000 1 2 1 5 Caeleb Dressel $3,500 2 1 6 Melanie Margalis $3,250 1.5 0.5 1 7 Ryan Murphy $3,000 2 8 Hali Flickinger $2,500 1 1 8 Siobhan Haughey $2,500 1 1 8 Lilly King $2,500 1 1 8 Andrew Seliskar $2,500 1 1 8 Simone Manuel $2,500 2 1 13 Madisyn Cox $2,250 0.5 1.5 14 Nic Fink $2,000 1 1 14 Jacob Heidtmann $2,000 1 1 14 Arik Katz $2,000 1 1 14 Annie Lazor $2,000 1 1 14 Akaram Mahmoud $2,000 1 1 14 Kathleen Baker $2,000 2 14 Chase Kalisz $2,000 2 21 Zach Apple $1,500 1 21 Gunnar Bentz $1,500 1 21 Kelsi Dahlia $1,500 1 21 Marwan El-Kamash $1,500 1 21 Katarzyna Wasick $1,500 1 21 Kevin Cordes $1,500 1 1 21 Jay Litherland $1,500 1 1 21 Nick Norman $1,500 1 1 21 Jacob Pebley $1,500 1 1 30 Nathan Adrian $1,000 1 30 Zane Grothe $1,000 1 30 Townley Haas $1,000 1 30 Molly Hannis $1,000 1 30 Tate Jackson $1,000 1 30 Christopher Reid $1,000 1 30 Jordan Wilimovsky $1,000 1 37 Lisa Bratton $500 1 37 Dean Farris $500 1 37 Bethany Galat $500 1 37 Margo Geer $500 1 37 Brent Hayden $500 1 37 Wang Hsing-Hao $500 1 37 Kristel Kobrich $500 1 37 Marius Kusch $500 1 37 Ally McHugh $500 1 37 Kaersten Meitz $500 1 37 Remedy Rule $500 1 37 Allison Schmitt $500 1 37 Olivia Smoliga $500 1 37 Kendyl Stewart $500 1 37 Grigory Tarasevich $500 1

2020 SERIES MONEY LIST