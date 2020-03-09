Michael Andrew Describes Changes in his Swimming after Getting an Agent (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
Top 3
- GOLD: Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 1:56.83
- SILVER: Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics)- 1:58.01
- BRONZE: Jacob Heidtmann (Team Elite)- 1:59.78
Michael Andrew blasted out to a lifetime best in the 200 IM at 1:56.83, ranking 4th in the world this season. Andrew split the race 24.07/29.15/33.47/30.14, swimming his free leg within a second of his back leg.
Coming in for second with his strong finishing free was Andrew Seliskar, now ranking 9th in the world this season at 1:58.01. Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann finished in third place also under 2 minutes at 1:59.78, just making the top 25 times in the world.
Andrew is now the fastest American in the 200 IM this season, followed by Kalisz, C. Foster, Stewart, Seliskar, Casas, Lochte, and Prenot;
