Michael Andrew Describes Changes in his Swimming after Getting an Agent (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

  • PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

Top 3

Michael Andrew blasted out to a lifetime best in the 200 IM at 1:56.83, ranking 4th in the world this season. Andrew split the race 24.07/29.15/33.47/30.14, swimming his free leg within a second of his back leg.

Coming in for second with his strong finishing free was Andrew Seliskar, now ranking 9th in the world this season at 1:58.01. Germany’s Jacob Heidtmann finished in third place also under 2 minutes at 1:59.78, just making the top 25 times in the world.

Andrew is now the fastest American in the 200 IM this season, followed by Kalisz, C. Foster, Stewart, Seliskar, Casas, Lochte, and Prenot;

2Fat4Speed

He fired his mom?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Mean Dean

He’s very well spoken. I hope he does well this year

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

