Michael Andrew Rocks 1:56 200 IM at PSS Des Moines, 6th Fastest American Ever

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

World Championships medalist Michael Andrew had a big swim on Saturday night at the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines. Andrew raced to a 1:56.83 in the 200 IM, finishing over a second ahead of the field. That dropped over half a second from his former best. NCAA Champion Andrew Seliskar took 2nd in 1:58.01, taking a couple of tenths off his lifetime best from 2018.

Andrew’s former best was a 1:57.49 from the Richmond Pro Swim Series last April. His front half got even faster, but his back half splits were slightly slower. Andrew turned in 1:26.69 at the 150-mark, closing with a 30.14 free split. For comparison, Ryan Lochte split a 1:26.51 at the 150 in his World Record swim at 2011 Worlds. Lochte finished 7th in tonight’s final with a 2:01.60, a little off his prelims time of 2:00.95. In that 2011 swim, Michael Phelps was out in 1:26.80 at the 150.

Splits Comparison:

FLY BACK BREAST FREE TOTAL
Michael Andrew – 2020 Des Moines PSS 24.07 29.15 33.47 30.14 1:56.83
Michael Andrew – 2019 Richmond PSS 24.50 29.70 33.29 30.00 1:57.49

Andrew was out significantly faster than World Champion Daiya Seto split in Gwangju last summer. He was 8 tenths faster than Seto at the 150, but the closing split is where many of the top swimmers at Worlds split faster. The closing splits of the World Championship finalists in 2019 were:

  • Seto – 28.65
  • Desplanches – 28.86
  • Kalisz – 28.06
  • Heints – 27.94
  • Scott – 27.56
  • Wang – 28.17
  • Larkin – 28.21
  • Devine – 28.27

At a minimum, Andrew’s closing split is over a second behind any of those swimmers’ splits from Worlds. He did come home a bit faster with his old lifetime best, with a 30.00 on the final 50. At 20 years old, Andrew is now the 6th fastest American in history. He’s the 6th fastest swimmer ever worldwide among swimmers 20 and under behind Kosuke Hagino, Phelps, Abrahm DeVine, Qin Haiyang, and Seto. World Record holder Lochte was a 1:57.79 at Andrew’s age.

ALL-TIME TOP U.S. PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 IM

1 Ryan Lochte 1:54.00
2 Michael Phelps 1:54.16
3 Eric Shanteau 1:55.36
4 Chase Kalisz 1:55.56
5 Abrahm DeVine 1:56.79
6 Michael Andrew 1:56.83
7 Josh Prenot 1:57.17
8 Tyler Clary 1:57.25
9 Conor Dwyer 1:57.41
10 Alex Vanderkaay 1:57.58

 

