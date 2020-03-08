Kasia Wasick Breaks Own LCM 50 FR Polish Record (24.58) at PSS Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The women’s events in Des Moines concluded with the 50 free finals, which featured an exciting battle between USA’s Simone Manuel and Poland’s Kasia Wasick. After breaking 25 seconds in prelims at 24.91, the 27-year-old Wasick blasted to a new national record at 24.58. Manuel touched in second at 24.68.

Wasick’s lifetime best swim took down her 2019 best/national record of 24.73. She also owns the 100 free record (54.22) as well as 4 relay records. During her debut ISL season with the Cali Condors, Wasick sprinted to break the SCM 50 free (23.88) and 100 free (52.54) records as well.

Wasick’s Saturday swim has now made the Olympic “A” cut, which is a 24.77. In Des Moines, Wasick also swam the 100 free, where she placed 10th in finals at 54.84. The 100 free A cut time for Tokyo is 54.38. This season, Wasick currently is the 10th-fastest performer in the world. Wasick is also the 5th-fastest performer in 2020.

2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE Cate AUS

Campbell 2 Liu

Xiang CHN 24.03 3 Sarah

Sjostrom SWE 24.14 4 Michelle

Coleman SWE 24.26 5 Maria

Kameneva RUS 24.32 6 Ranomi

Kromowidjojo NED 24.38 7 Simone

Manuel USA 24.43 8 Bronte

Campbell AUS 24.47 9 Erika

Brown USA 24.57 10 Kasia

Wasick POL 24.58 View Top 26»

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Top 3

Alto Swim Club’s Simone Manuel and Poland’s Kasia Wasick pulled away from the field into the final meters during the women’s 50 free final. At the wall, it was Wasick who took the win in a new Polish national record of 24.58, taking her own record of 24.73. Manuel settled for another PSS silver finish at 24.68.

Wasick now moves up to #10 in the world this season while Manuel’s season best (24.43) from the US Open remains 7th on the top 25 rankings.

Finishing in 3rd was Mission Viejo’s Margo Geer, clocking in a season best of 24.86. Geer now ranks 16th on the world rankings list for the 2019-2020 season.