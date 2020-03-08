Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kasia Wasick Breaks Own LCM 50 FR Polish Record (24.58) at PSS Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Saturday Finals Recap

The women’s events in Des Moines concluded with the 50 free finals, which featured an exciting battle between USA’s Simone Manuel and Poland’s Kasia Wasick. After breaking 25 seconds in prelims at 24.91, the 27-year-old Wasick blasted to a new national record at 24.58. Manuel touched in second at 24.68.

Wasick’s lifetime best swim took down her 2019 best/national record of 24.73. She also owns the 100 free record (54.22) as well as 4 relay records. During her debut ISL season with the Cali Condors, Wasick sprinted to break the SCM 50 free (23.88) and 100 free (52.54) records as well.

Wasick’s Saturday swim has now made the Olympic “A” cut, which is a 24.77. In Des Moines, Wasick also swam the 100 free, where she placed 10th in finals at 54.84. The 100 free A cut time for Tokyo is 54.38. This season, Wasick currently is the 10th-fastest performer in the world. Wasick is also the 5th-fastest performer in 2020.

2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE

CateAUS
Campbell
08/15
24.02
2Liu
Xiang		CHN24.0301/19
3Sarah
Sjostrom		SWE24.1401/24
4Michelle
Coleman		SWE24.2610/11
5Maria
Kameneva		RUS24.3211/01
6Ranomi
Kromowidjojo		NED24.3801/19
7Simone
Manuel		USA24.4312/05
8Bronte
Campbell		AUS24.4711/01
9Erika
Brown		USA24.5701/18
10Kasia
Wasick		POL24.5803/07
View Top 26»

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

  • PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Top 3

Alto Swim Club’s Simone Manuel and Poland’s Kasia Wasick pulled away from the field into the final meters during the women’s 50 free final. At the wall, it was Wasick who took the win in a new Polish national record of 24.58, taking her own record of 24.73. Manuel settled for another PSS silver finish at 24.68.

Wasick now moves up to #10 in the world this season while Manuel’s season best (24.43) from the US Open remains 7th on the top 25 rankings.

Finishing in 3rd was Mission Viejo’s Margo Geer, clocking in a season best of 24.86. Geer now ranks 16th on the world rankings list for the 2019-2020 season.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. SwimSwam has become an outlet for him to continue showing his …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!