2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
The 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines will have its concluding session, featuring the finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.
The evening will kick off with the women’s 800 free timed finals, led by Leah Smith. Then on the men’s side, Zane Grothe and Jordan Wilimovsky will have their second distance meet-up in Des Moines. Shortly after, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy will aim to sweep both backstrokes in the 100m distance.
Into the 200 breast, Annie Lazor headlines the women’s race alongside 100 breast champ Lilly King. US stars Kevin Cordes, Chase Kalisz, Nic Fink, Cody Miller will swim in the four middle lanes on the men’s side. The 200 IM finals will feature Melanie Margalis and Michael Andrew, who already have wins in Des Moines.
The meet will end with the 50 free races, led by World champions Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel.
Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals
- PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
Top 3
Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals
- PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom (USA), 2014
Top 3
Women’s 100 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 58.26, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
Top 3
Men’s 100 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016
Top 3
Women’s 200 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
Top 3
Men’s 200 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
Top 3
Women’s 200 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
Top 3
Men’s 200 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
Top 3
Women’s 50 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
Top 3
Men’s 50 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016
Top 3
Where can we find on TV or streaming? It’s not on Olympic Channel
Scroll up on the right side of the article. There is a link to b finals/Sunday finals
Thanks. I’m on my phone only and that part of site is not showing
Streaming on USA Swimming website.
Weird that the 800 is now something you can train for on the mens side, it’s like a distance event but not exactly.