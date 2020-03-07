Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

The 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines will have its concluding session, featuring the finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.

The evening will kick off with the women’s 800 free timed finals, led by Leah Smith. Then on the men’s side, Zane Grothe and Jordan Wilimovsky will have their second distance meet-up in Des Moines. Shortly after, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy will aim to sweep both backstrokes in the 100m distance.

Into the 200 breast, Annie Lazor headlines the women’s race alongside 100 breast champ Lilly King. US stars Kevin Cordes, Chase Kalisz, Nic Fink, Cody Miller will swim in the four middle lanes on the men’s side. The 200 IM finals will feature Melanie Margalis and Michael Andrew, who already have wins in Des Moines.

The meet will end with the 50 free races, led by World champions Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel.

Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals

  • PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Top 3

Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals

  • PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom (USA), 2014

Top 3

Women’s 100 Back Finals

Top 3

Men’s 100 Back Finals

  • PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

Top 3

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

Top 3

Men’s 200 Breast Finals

Top 3

Women’s 200 IM Finals

  • PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Top 3

Men’s 200 IM Finals

  • PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

Top 3

Women’s 50 Free Finals

  • PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Top 3

Men’s 50 Free Finals

  • PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016

Top 3

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimgeek

Where can we find on TV or streaming? It’s not on Olympic Channel

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
SCCOACH

Scroll up on the right side of the article. There is a link to b finals/Sunday finals

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Swimgeek

Thanks. I’m on my phone only and that part of site is not showing

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Mark

Streaming on USA Swimming website.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Khachaturian

Weird that the 800 is now something you can train for on the mens side, it’s like a distance event but not exactly.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. SwimSwam has become an outlet for him to continue showing his …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!