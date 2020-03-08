2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Cal Men Win 3rd-Straight Team Title

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal men had another dominant showing at the Pac-12 Championships as they won the 2020 team title. That marks their 3rd-straight conference victory. This is their 8th title in program history and their 5th under Head Coach Dave Durden. The Bears took down several Meet Records, including records in the 400 free relay, 200 medley relay, and an 11-year-old Meet Record in the 200 free relay.

Reigning NCAA Champion Ryan Hoffer was among the top performers for Cal. He won titles in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free. Hoffer had a breakthrough swim in the 100 free, posting his fastest time since 2015. He narrowly missed the Meet Records in all 3 events.

Reece Whitley had historic swims in the breaststroke races. Whitley, a sophomore, narrowly missed the Pac-12 Meet Record in the 100 breast as he became the 10th fastest man in history. He then nearly took down Andrew Seliskar’s 200 breast Meet Record to become the 7th fastest man in history.

Daniel Carr took gold in the 200 IM and silver in the 100 back. His most impressive performance came on the final night, as he won the 200 back title. Carr broke Ryan Murphy’s Meet Record in that race. He’s now tied as the 9th fastest man in history.

Hugo Gonzalez, a transfer sophomore, bounced back from a day 2 DQ in the 200 IM. Gonzalez won the 400 IM title in a new Pac-12 Meet Record. He put up his fastest swim since 2018. Gonzalez then took bronze in the 200 back with his fastest swim since 2017. On day 1, he swam a lifetime best in a time trial in the 200 breast, moving to 4th in the NCAA rankings.

Trenton Julian earned his first Pac-12 title in the 200 free. He also took silver in the 500 free and silver in the 200 fly behind teammate Zheng Quah. In the 200 fly, Quah broke his own Meet Record to defend as champion. Quah took silver in the 200 IM and bronze in the 100 fly.

The Bears had several swimmers make big drops. On of those swimmers was Jason Louser, who made huge drops in both IMs and the 200 breast. Louser qualified for NCAAs and earned a silver medal in the 400 IM. He placed 8th in the 200 breast and won the 200 IM B final.

FINAL TEAM SCORES