2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships concludes tonight with finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. Cal has pretty much locked up the title at this point, with Arizona State in good position to take 2nd. Arizona and Stanford have an outside shot to take that runner-up spot.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail will swim a double tonight as the top seed in the mile and the 3rd seed in the 200 fly. Cal’s Zheng Quah (200 fly) and Bryce Mefford (200 back) look to defend titles, but teammates Trenton Julian (200 fly) and Daniel Carr (200 back) are the top seeds. The 200 back will also feature ASU’s Zach Poti, who set the 100 back Meet Record here.

Cal’s Reece Whitley will race for a sweep of the breaststrokes against Stanford’s Daniel Roy. Ryan Hoffer will try to go 3-for-3 for the Bears in the 100 free, as he’s already won the 50 free and 100 fly.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Chad La Tourette (Stanford), 2012, 14:24.35

Meet Record: Nick Norman (Cal), 2019, 14:33.96

NCAA Record: Bobby Finke (Florida), 2020, 14:12.08

2019 NCAA Invited: 14:54.05

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2019 Champion: Nick Norman (Cal), 14:33.96

MEN’S 200 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2017, 1:38.07

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:41.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2019 Champion: Bryce Mefford (Cal), 1:39.13

MEN’S 100 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Vlad Morozov (USC), 2013, 40.76

Meet Record: Vlad Morozov (USC), 2013, 41.38

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 39.90

2019 NCAA Invited: 42.53

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2019 Champion: Pawel Sendyk (Cal), 41.95

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 1:48.66

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:49.80

NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017, 1:47.91

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.04

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:49.80

MEN’S 200 FLY

Pac-12 Record: Zheng Quah (Cal), 2017, 1:38.83

Meet Record: Zheng Quah (Cal), 2019, 1:39.86

NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017, 1:37.35

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:42.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76

2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 1:39.86

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2019, 2:46.41

Meet Record: Cal, 2011, 2:48.16

NCAA Record: NC State, 2018, 2:44.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:51.11

2019 Champion: Cal, 2:48.80

