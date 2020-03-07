2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelims session of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships take place on Saturday morning, with swimmers set to compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The mile will be swum as timed finals in the afternoon, with the fastest 8 seeds swimming at the beginning of finals.

Arizona distance star Brooks Fail is set to swim a double today. Fail will swim the 200 fly in prelims. Assuming he qualifies for finals, he’ll swim in the championship heat of the mile and then the 200 fly again tonight. The defending champion, Zheng Quah of Cal, headlines the 200 fly.

Cal’s Ryan Hoffer is 2-for-2 individually and is seeking a 3rd title in the 100 free. Teammate Reece Whitley headlines the 200 breast after becoming the 10th fastest man ever in the 100 breast last night. Arizona State’s Zach Poti, who set the Meet Record in the 100 back prelims before winning gold last night, will battle again with Cal’s Daniel Carr in the 200 back.

MEN’S 200 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2017, 1:38.07

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 1:35.73

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:41.31

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2019 Champion: Bryce Mefford (Cal), 1:39.13

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Cal’s Daniel Carr took the top spot this morning in 1:39.65, posting the only sub-1:40. The Bears have 5 of the top 8 men in this race. Bryce Mefford (1:40.74), the 2019 champion in this race, and Hugo Gonzalez (1:40.78), last night’s 400 IM champ, rounded out the top 3. Freshman Colby Mefford broke 1:42 for the first time to tie for 5th in 1:41.79. Teammate Any Song broke 1:42 for the first time as well with a 1:41.91 for 7th.

Arizona’s Thomas Anderson was 4th, matching his seed time exactly in 1:41.74. ASU’s Zach Poti, who broke the 100 back Meet Record yesterday, tied for 5th seed in 1:41.79. Stanford got one in with Johannes Calloni touching 8th in 1:41.98. USC freshman Jack Kirby, a 100 back finalist, was just shy of the top 8 in a lifetime best 1:42.02.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Vlad Morozov (USC), 2013, 40.76

Meet Record: Vlad Morozov (USC), 2013, 41.38

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 39.90

2019 NCAA Invited: 42.53

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2019 Champion: Pawel Sendyk (Cal), 41.95

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

ASU’s Carter Swift dropped nearly half a second to lead the heats for the Sun Devils in 42.04. ASU will make up half of the final. Freshman Jack Dolan continued to crush his best times, breaking 43 for the first time in 42.71. Cody Bybee (42.64) tied for 5th and Evan Carlson (42.77) was 8th as both went best times.

Cal’s Ryan Hoffer, the 50 free and 100 fly champion, was a close 2nd to Swift in 42.13. Teammate Michael Jensen posted a 42.50 for 4th, likely qualifying him for NCAAs. Cal’s Pawel Sendyk, the 2019 champion, missed the final by hundredths with a 42.84 for 9th place. Arizona’s Marin Ercegovic clipped his best in 42.37 for 3rd. Utah got one in as well with Liam O’Haimhirgin (42.64) tying for 5th.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 1:48.66

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:49.80

NCAA Record: Will Licon (Texas), 2017, 1:47.91

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:54.04

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:49.80

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Cal’s Reece Whitley (1:52.52) and Stanford’s Daniel Roy (1:53.76) have been battling in the 200 breast since they were on the junior national stage and will meet again as the top 2 seeds for tonight’s final. The Cardinal will have 4 up with Roy, Brennan Pastorek (1:53.80), Hank Poppe (1:53.99), and Jonathan Cook (1:56.25). That was Cook’s first swim under 1:57.

Whitley will be joined in the final by teammates Karl Arvidsson (1:54.14) and Jason Louser (1:54.20). Louser, a freshman, dropped nearly 3 seconds from his former best. The only swimmer to qualify for the final outside of Cal and Stanford was Arizona’s Sam Iida (1:54.72) in 7th.

MEN’S 200 FLY

Pac-12 Record: Zheng Quah (Cal), 2017, 1:38.83

Meet Record: Zheng Quah (Cal), 2019, 1:39.86

NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017, 1:37.35

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:42.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76

2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 1:39.86

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS