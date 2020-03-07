2020 M. Pac-12 Day 4 Up/Downs: Arizona, Stanford to Battle 1.5 Points Apart

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continued this morning with prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The mile will be swum as timed finals this afternoon, with the top 8 seeds swimming at the start of tonight’s finals session. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and the impact it could have on the team standings after night 3 finals.

*NOTE: This report does not include relays or timed finals of the mile.*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.

TOTAL UP/DOWNS

The mile can be a little more unpredictable scoring-wise. While swimmers in prelims/finals events are locked into their respective heats, someone in the mile could move from a no time seed up into the top 8, in theory, or someone seeded in the top 8 could fall to B-final scoring range. For that reason, the mile isn’t included in this table.

Barring a significant number of DQs, the Bears will go on to earn their 3rd straight title. Arizona should slightly outscore ASU in the events accounted for here, but it looks like the Sun Devils will be able to hold on to 2nd. The Wildcats will battle with the Cardinal as they’re separated by 1.5 points. Utah looks to stay ahead of USC for 5th place.

Team Up Down Total Cal (576) 12 5 17 ASU (414) 6 5 11 Arizona (387) 7 6 13 Stanford (385.5) 6 4 10 Utah (296) 1 5 6 USC (279.5) 0 7 7

MEN’S 200 BACK

Team Up Down Total Cal (576) 5 1 6 ASU (414) 1 1 2 Arizona (387) 1 2 3 Stanford (385.5) 1 2 3 Utah (296) 0 1 1 USC (279.5) 0 1 1

MEN’S 100 FREE

Team Up Down Total Cal (576) 2 1 3 ASU (414) 4 1 5 Arizona (387) 1 2 3 Stanford (385.5) 0 1 1 Utah (296) 1 1 2 USC (279.5) 0 2 2

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Team Up Down Total Cal (576) 3 1 4 ASU (414) 0 2 2 Arizona (387) 1 1 2 Stanford (385.5) 4 0 4 Utah (296) 0 2 2 USC (279.5) 0 2 2

MEN’S 200 FLY