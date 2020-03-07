2020 NAIA Women’s National Championship: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: SCAD Savannah (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Day 4 has traditionally played to SCAD’s strengths and 2020 was no different. The Bees are expected to outscore rival Keiser by 41 points and claim their third consecutive team title tonight. College of Idaho (+19 points relative to the psych sheet), SCAD (+15), Olivet Nazarene (+15), Indiana Wesleyan (+13), and Bethel-Indiana (+11) all did better than their seedings this morning.

Saturday morning results

Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relay – Up Day 4 Relay – Down SCAD Savannah 12 3 1 0 Keiser University 10 7 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 4 4 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 2 3 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 2 3 1 0 Life University 2 1 0 1 The College of Idaho 1 3 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 1 2 1 0 Asbury University 1 0 0 1 Soka University 1 1 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 0 1 Milligan College 1 0 0 0 Thomas Moore University 1 0 0 0 Thomas University 1 0 0 0 Brenau University 0 3 1 0 College of Saint Mary 0 2 0 1 Union College 0 2 0 0 Westmont College 0 2 0 0 Bethel University (IN) 0 1 0 1 The Master’s University 0 1 0 0 Bethel University (TN) 0 1 0 0 Lincoln College 0 1 0 0 Arizona Christian University 0 0 0 1 Midland University 0 0 0 1 40 40 8 8

1650 Free

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 2 1 SCAD Savannah 2 1 Olivet Nazarene University 1 1 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Soka University 1 0 Thomas Moore University 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 2 College of Saint Mary 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1 Westmont College 0 1

200 Back

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 2 1 SCAD Savannah 1 2 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0 Life University 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Milligan College 1 0 Brenau University 0 2 Soka University 0 1 Westmont College 0 1

100 Free

Team Ups Downs SCAD Savannah 3 0 Keiser University 2 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 The College of Idaho 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 0 Bethel University (TN) 0 1 Brenau University 0 1 College of Saint Mary 0 1 Lincoln College 0 1 Loyola University New Orleans 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 The Master’s University 0 1

200 Breast

Team Ups Downs SCAD Savannah 3 0 Keiser University 1 1 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 Asbury University 1 0 Life University 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 0 2 Union College 0 2 Bethel University (IN) 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 3 3 SCAD Savannah 3 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 2 Thomas University 1 0 Life University 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1

400 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs Brenau University 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0 Keiser University 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0 SCAD Savannah 1 0 The College of Idaho 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 0 Arizona Christian University 0 1 Asbury University 0 1 Bethel University (IN) 0 1 College of Saint Mary 0 1 Life University 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 0 1 Midland University 0 1 Soka University 0 1

Projected Standings

(Includes future distance free, diving, and relays from psych sheet.)