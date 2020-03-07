Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NAIA Women’s National Championship: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

Day 4 has traditionally played to SCAD’s strengths and 2020 was no different. The Bees are expected to outscore rival Keiser by 41 points and claim their third consecutive team title tonight. College of Idaho (+19 points relative to the psych sheet), SCAD (+15), Olivet Nazarene (+15), Indiana Wesleyan (+13), and Bethel-Indiana (+11) all did better than their seedings this morning.

Saturday morning results

Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relay – Up Day 4 Relay – Down
SCAD Savannah 12 3 1 0
Keiser University 10 7 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 4 4 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 2 3 1 0
Olivet Nazarene University 2 3 1 0
Life University 2 1 0 1
The College of Idaho 1 3 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 1 2 1 0
Asbury University 1 0 0 1
Soka University 1 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 0 1
Milligan College 1 0 0 0
Thomas Moore University 1 0 0 0
Thomas University 1 0 0 0
Brenau University 0 3 1 0
College of Saint Mary 0 2 0 1
Union College 0 2 0 0
Westmont College 0 2 0 0
Bethel University (IN) 0 1 0 1
The Master’s University 0 1 0 0
Bethel University (TN) 0 1 0 0
Lincoln College 0 1 0 0
Arizona Christian University 0 0 0 1
Midland University 0 0 0 1
40 40 8 8

1650 Free

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 2 1
SCAD Savannah 2 1
Olivet Nazarene University 1 1
Loyola University New Orleans 1 0
Soka University 1 0
Thomas Moore University 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 0 2
College of Saint Mary 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 1
Westmont College 0 1

200 Back

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 2 1
SCAD Savannah 1 2
University of the Cumberlands 1 1
Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0
Life University 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 1 0
Milligan College 1 0
Brenau University 0 2
Soka University 0 1
Westmont College 0 1

100 Free

Team Ups Downs
SCAD Savannah 3 0
Keiser University 2 1
Lindsey Wilson College 1 0
The College of Idaho 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 1 0
Bethel University (TN) 0 1
Brenau University 0 1
College of Saint Mary 0 1
Lincoln College 0 1
Loyola University New Orleans 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
The Master’s University 0 1

200 Breast

Team Ups Downs
SCAD Savannah 3 0
Keiser University 1 1
University of the Cumberlands 1 1
Asbury University 1 0
Life University 1 0
Olivet Nazarene University 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 0 2
Union College 0 2
Bethel University (IN) 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 3 3
SCAD Savannah 3 0
University of the Cumberlands 1 2
Thomas University 1 0
Life University 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 1

400 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs
Brenau University 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0
Keiser University 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 1 0
Olivet Nazarene University 1 0
SCAD Savannah 1 0
The College of Idaho 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 1 0
Arizona Christian University 0 1
Asbury University 0 1
Bethel University (IN) 0 1
College of Saint Mary 0 1
Life University 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 0 1
Midland University 0 1
Soka University 0 1

Projected Standings

(Includes future distance free, diving, and relays from psych sheet.)

Team Day 3 Standings Day 4 Prelims Final Projected Standings
SCAD Savannah 511.5 249 761
Keiser University 418 208 626
University of the Cumberlands 267 116 383
Olivet Nazarene University 205 74 279
Life University 166 57 223
Indiana Wesleyan University 163 51 214
Brenau University 144 42 186
Loyola University New Orleans 121 65 186
The College of Idaho 78 53 131
Asbury University 99 25 124
St. Ambrose University 101 0 101
Lindsey Wilson College 45 21 66
Bethel University (IN) 53 11 64
College of Saint Mary 38 23 61
Soka University 40 20 60
Arizona Christian University 33 12 45
Lincoln College 37.5 5 42.5
The Master’s University 38 2 40
Milligan College 27 11 38
Midland University 28 2 30
Thomas University 15 14 29
Thomas Moore University 14 14 28
Westmont College 20 3 23
Union College 5 3 8
Bethel University (TN) 0 4 4
Sterling College 3 0 3

 

 

