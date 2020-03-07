2020 NAIA Men’s National Championship: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2020 NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Keiser University (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

St Ambrose (+22 points ahead of seedings), College of Idaho (+16), SCAD (+16), and Midland (+14) were the big winners on Saturday morning. Day 4 has traditionally been a strong one for SCAD and while the Bees cut significantly into Keiser’s lead, it is unlikely to change the outcome of the race for the team title.

Saturday morning results

Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relay – Up Day 4 Relay – Down Keiser University 12 7 1 0 SCAD Savannah 10 5 1 0 Midland University 3 0 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 2 5 0 1 Loyola University New Orleans 2 2 1 0 The College of Idaho 2 2 1 0 Asbury University 2 2 0 1 West Virginia University Tech 2 2 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 1 3 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 2 1 0 St. Ambrose University 1 1 1 0 Union College 1 1 1 0 Simpson University 1 0 0 1 St. Andrews University 1 0 0 0 Life University 0 3 0 1 Lincoln College 0 2 0 0 Bethel University (TN) 0 1 0 0 Thomas University 0 1 0 0 Campbellsville University 0 1 0 0 Milligan College 0 0 0 1 Morningside College 0 0 0 1 41 40 8 8

1650 Free

Team Ups Downs SCAD Savannah 3 2 University of the Cumberlands 2 1 Keiser University 1 2 West Virginia University Tech 1 1 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0 Campbellsville University 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1

200 Back

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 4 0 Asbury University 1 1 Loyola University New Orleans 1 1 Midland University 1 0 SCAD Savannah 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 0 2 Lincoln College 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 St. Ambrose University 0 1

100 Free

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 2 3 SCAD Savannah 2 1 Loyola University New Orleans 1 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 Midland University 1 0 St. Andrews University 1 0 Bethel University (TN) 0 1 Lincoln College 0 1 West Virginia University Tech 0 1

200 Breast

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 3 0 SCAD Savannah 1 2 Midland University 1 0 Simpson University 1 0 St. Ambrose University 1 0 West Virginia University Tech 1 0 Life University 0 2 Asbury University 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 Union College 0 1 University of the Cumberlands 0 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs SCAD Savannah 3 0 Keiser University 2 2 The College of Idaho 1 1 Asbury University 1 0 Union College 1 0 Life University 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 Thomas University 0 1 University of the Cumberlands 0 1

1 Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs College of Idaho 1 0

400 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 1 0 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Midland University 1 0 SCAD Savannah 1 0 St. Ambrose University 1 0 The College of Idaho 1 0 Union College 1 0 Asbury University 0 1 Life University 0 1 Milligan College 0 1 Morningside College 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 Simpson University 0 1 University of the Cumberlands 0 1 West Virginia University Tech 0 1

