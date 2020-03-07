Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NAIA Men’s National Championship: Day 4 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

St Ambrose (+22 points ahead of seedings), College of Idaho (+16), SCAD (+16), and Midland (+14) were the big winners on Saturday morning. Day 4 has traditionally been a strong one for SCAD and while the Bees cut significantly into Keiser’s lead, it is unlikely to change the outcome of the race for the team title.

Saturday morning results

Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relay – Up Day 4 Relay – Down
Keiser University 12 7 1 0
SCAD Savannah 10 5 1 0
Midland University 3 0 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 2 5 0 1
Loyola University New Orleans 2 2 1 0
The College of Idaho 2 2 1 0
Asbury University 2 2 0 1
West Virginia University Tech 2 2 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 1 3 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 1 2 1 0
St. Ambrose University 1 1 1 0
Union College 1 1 1 0
Simpson University 1 0 0 1
St. Andrews University 1 0 0 0
Life University 0 3 0 1
Lincoln College 0 2 0 0
Bethel University (TN) 0 1 0 0
Thomas University 0 1 0 0
Campbellsville University 0 1 0 0
Milligan College 0 0 0 1
Morningside College 0 0 0 1
41 40 8 8

1650 Free

Team Ups Downs
SCAD Savannah 3 2
University of the Cumberlands 2 1
Keiser University 1 2
West Virginia University Tech 1 1
Olivet Nazarene University 1 0
Campbellsville University 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 1

200 Back

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 4 0
Asbury University 1 1
Loyola University New Orleans 1 1
Midland University 1 0
SCAD Savannah 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 0 2
Lincoln College 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
St. Ambrose University 0 1

100 Free

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 2 3
SCAD Savannah 2 1
Loyola University New Orleans 1 1
Lindsey Wilson College 1 0
Midland University 1 0
St. Andrews University 1 0
Bethel University (TN) 0 1
Lincoln College 0 1
West Virginia University Tech 0 1

200 Breast

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 3 0
SCAD Savannah 1 2
Midland University 1 0
Simpson University 1 0
St. Ambrose University 1 0
West Virginia University Tech 1 0
Life University 0 2
Asbury University 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
Union College 0 1
University of the Cumberlands 0 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs
SCAD Savannah 3 0
Keiser University 2 2
The College of Idaho 1 1
Asbury University 1 0
Union College 1 0
Life University 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
Thomas University 0 1
University of the Cumberlands 0 1

1 Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs
College of Idaho 1 0

400 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 1 0
Lindsey Wilson College 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 1 0
Midland University 1 0
SCAD Savannah 1 0
St. Ambrose University 1 0
The College of Idaho 1 0
Union College 1 0
Asbury University 0 1
Life University 0 1
Milligan College 0 1
Morningside College 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
Simpson University 0 1
University of the Cumberlands 0 1
West Virginia University Tech 0 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Standings Day 4 Prelims Final Projected Standings
Keiser University 497 250 747
SCAD Savannah 449 225 674
Lindsey Wilson College 207 66 273
Midland University 183 72 255
The College of Idaho 159 69 228
Loyola University New Orleans 124 61 185
University of the Cumberlands 119 63 182
St. Ambrose University 118 44 162
Union College 121 41 162
Asbury University 70 49 119
West Virginia University Tech 58 48 106
Olivet Nazarene University 73 31 104
Life University 78 22 100
St. Andrews University 60 14 74
Simpson University 53 17 70
Morningside College 24 12 36
Thomas University 27 4 31
Campbellsville University 26 4 30
Milligan College 22 6 28
Lincoln College 24 3 27
Bethel University (TN) 0 4 4
Point University 4 0 4

 

 

