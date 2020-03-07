Nasvhille Aquatic Club Breaks 17-18 National Age Group Record in 200 Free Relay

2020 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET
- March 6th-8th, 2020
- Georgia Tech – McAuley Aquatic Center
- SCY (25y) Pool
- Results on Meet Mobile “2020 Speedo Southern Premier”
A quartet of swimmers from the Nasvhille Aquatic Club broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 yard free relay on Friday. Swimming at the elite Southern Premier Meet in Atlanta, Georgia, the group of Alex Walsh, Alex Massey, Lauren Hurt, and Gretchen Walsh combined for a 1:29.69.
That swim undercuts the old record of 1:30.09 that was set by SwimMAC Carolina in 2015. That SwimMAC relay included 3 swimmers who went on to be NCAA Division I collegiate All-Americans, and a 4th who is a school record holder at the University of South Carolina.
The Nashville relay on Friday, while breaking the 17-18 record, was short of the 15-18 record that was set by the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in 2018.
Comparative Splits:
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|Chelsea Piers
|Old Record
|New Record
|15-18 Record
|Alyssa Marsh
|22.48
|Alex Walsh
|22.18
|Bridget Semeniek
|22.46
|Christina Lappin
|22.68
|Alex Massey
|22.97
|Sophia Moore
|23.2
|Jessica Merritt
|22.69
|Lauren Hurt
|23.53
|Maxine Parker
|21.86
|Erika Brown
|22.24
|Gretchen Walsh
|21.01
|Kate Douglass
|21.52
|1:30.09
|Total Time
|1:29.69
|Total Time
|1:29.04
Of the Nashville relay, Alex Walsh, Massey, and Hurt are all seniors, while Gretchen Walsh is a high school junior. Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh are both committed to Virginia, Massey is committed to Yale, and Hurt is committed to Rice.
Leave a Reply