R. Smith Drops 2IM for 1BK, Gastaldello Favors 50FR over 1BK in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

After swimming a lifetime best (2:13.18) in the 200 IM, Regan Smith has scratched her #4 seed. 18-year-old Smith, who has already won the 200 back in Des Moines, will aim to sweep the backstrokes with her 100 back top seed (58.79). Lisa Bratton, who is seeded 5th in the 100 back (1:01.45), has also dropped her 200 IM spot (2:17.24).

16-year-old Justina Kozan contrastingly favored her #6 200 IM seed (2:16.11) and dropped her #33 50 free spot. Tonight, Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox and SPA’s Melanie Margalis will swim in the middle lanes in the IM final.

France’s Béryl Gastaldello will not swim the 100 back A-final tonight, where she placed 6th in prelims at 1:01.60. Instead, the ISL sprinter will contend in the 50 free, where she is seeded 4th at 25.19. So far in Des Moines, Gastaldello’s best finish was 5th in the 100 fly (58.55).

USA’s Simone Manuel will swim in lane 4 of the women’s 50 free final (24.56).

PSS DES MOINES- FRIDAY SCRATCH REPORT: