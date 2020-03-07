R. Smith Drops 2IM for 1BK, Gastaldello Favors 50FR over 1BK in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
After swimming a lifetime best (2:13.18) in the 200 IM, Regan Smith has scratched her #4 seed. 18-year-old Smith, who has already won the 200 back in Des Moines, will aim to sweep the backstrokes with her 100 back top seed (58.79). Lisa Bratton, who is seeded 5th in the 100 back (1:01.45), has also dropped her 200 IM spot (2:17.24).
16-year-old Justina Kozan contrastingly favored her #6 200 IM seed (2:16.11) and dropped her #33 50 free spot. Tonight, Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox and SPA’s Melanie Margalis will swim in the middle lanes in the IM final.
France’s Béryl Gastaldello will not swim the 100 back A-final tonight, where she placed 6th in prelims at 1:01.60. Instead, the ISL sprinter will contend in the 50 free, where she is seeded 4th at 25.19. So far in Des Moines, Gastaldello’s best finish was 5th in the 100 fly (58.55).
USA’s Simone Manuel will swim in lane 4 of the women’s 50 free final (24.56).
PSS DES MOINES- FRIDAY SCRATCH REPORT:
- Women’s 100 Back: #6 Béryl Gastaldello, #7 Krystal Lara, #16 Andi Murez, #24 Aly Tetzloff, #29 Grace Frericks, #31 Berit Quass
- Men’s 100 Back: #18 Samuel Bork, #19 Will Hayon
- Women’s 200 Breast: #14 Rebecca Kamau
- Men’s 200 Breast: —
- Women’s 200 IM: #4 Regan Smith, #11 Lisa Bratton, #19 Meghan Raab, #20 Ilektra Lebl, #21 Emily Lenihan, #22 Reese Dehen
- Men’s 200 IM: #23 Scooter Iida, #24 Jack Saunderson, #25 Allen Dempster
- Women’s 50 Free: #11 Kelsi Dahlia, #29 Aly Tetzloff, #33 Justina Kozan, #35 Amanda Kendall
- Men’s 50 Free: #22 Marius Kusch, #29 Luke Barr, #32 Ryan Coetzee, #34 Jack Conger, #35 Matias Koski, #36 Luis Martinez, #37 John Hayes
The 18 year old Regan Smith (DOB 9 Feb 2002).
I really wanted to see Regan do a 200IM. This morning she had no one to push her on that breast leg, she could of been under 2:10 tonight. I wonder why she wouldn’t swim it after the 100 back?