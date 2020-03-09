Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Smith & Murphy Lead PSS As 16 of Top 20 Swims of Season Come In Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

It’s a backstroker’s world; we just live in it.

Backstrokers Ryan Murphy and Regan Smith lead the 2020 Pro Swim Series as the Des Moines stop produced 16 of the top 20 swims of the Pro Swim Series season in FINA points.

Smith already led the series by a pretty-much-insurmountable margin. In fact, after her 986-point 100 back swim in Knoxville, we did some fun math to project just how improbable it would be that anyone could beat that swim over the rest of the tour. Des Moines proved us right, as even a 15:29 mile from Katie Ledecky and a 4:32 IM from Melanie Margalis didn’t even come close to unseating Smith for the series lead.

Smith’s point value actually did fall, though: to herself. Smith went 58.18 in the 100 back, upping her series-leading swim to 990 FINA points.

On the men’s side, we’ve seen shakeups in the series leader with every stop. Murphy went 52.79 in the 100 back to move to #1, and the five fastest swims of the series so far took place in Des Moines. Murphy’s 947-point backstroke leads – that’s exactly how many FINA points it took to win the series in 2019.

The winners will take home the $10,000 series title.

For comparison: it took a 947-point swim to win the men’s title last year and a 968-point swim to win the women’s.

TOP FINA POINT SWIMS – 2019-2020 PRO SWIM SERIES

Note: we’re using the 2019 FINA Power Points tables (here and here) – USA Swimming has confirmed that it will use 2019 power points for the whole series to maintain consistency, rather than switching to the 2020 points midway through the series.

WOMEN:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet
1 Regan Smith 990 58.18 100 Back Des Moines
2 Regan Smith 986 58.27 100 Back Knoxville
3 Katie Ledecky 971 15:29.51 1500 Free Des Moines
3 Kathleen Baker 971 58.56 100 Back Des Moines
5 Katie Ledecky 960 3:59.66 400 Free Des Moines
6 Katie Ledecky 958 1:54.59 200 Free Des Moines
7 Phoebe Bacon 956 58.86 100 Back Knoxville
8 Regan Smith 955 2:05.94 200 Back Knoxville
9 Regan Smith 950 2:06.16 200 Back Des Moines
10 Annie Lazor 946 2:21.67 200 Breast Des Moines

Men:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet
1 Ryan Murphy 947 52.79 100 Back Des Moines
2 Caeleb Dressel 936 50.92 100 Fly Des Moines
3 Michael Andrew 929 1:56.83 200 IM Des Moines
4 Nic Fink 927 2:09.87 200 Breast Des Moines
5 Caeleb Dressel 918 21.51 50 Free Des Moines
6 Will Licon 917 2:10.34 200 Breast Knoxville
7 Ryan Murphy 916 1:55.22 200 Back Des Moines
8 Michael Andrew 914 51.33 100 Fly Des Moines
9 Jacob Heidtmann 901 4:12.40 400 IM Des Moines
10 Michael Andrew 900 59.14 100 Breast Des Moines

Nswim

Is there a men and a women’s prize or only 1?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

