Smith & Murphy Lead PSS As 16 of Top 20 Swims of Season Come In Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

It’s a backstroker’s world; we just live in it.

Backstrokers Ryan Murphy and Regan Smith lead the 2020 Pro Swim Series as the Des Moines stop produced 16 of the top 20 swims of the Pro Swim Series season in FINA points.

Smith already led the series by a pretty-much-insurmountable margin. In fact, after her 986-point 100 back swim in Knoxville, we did some fun math to project just how improbable it would be that anyone could beat that swim over the rest of the tour. Des Moines proved us right, as even a 15:29 mile from Katie Ledecky and a 4:32 IM from Melanie Margalis didn’t even come close to unseating Smith for the series lead.

Smith’s point value actually did fall, though: to herself. Smith went 58.18 in the 100 back, upping her series-leading swim to 990 FINA points.

On the men’s side, we’ve seen shakeups in the series leader with every stop. Murphy went 52.79 in the 100 back to move to #1, and the five fastest swims of the series so far took place in Des Moines. Murphy’s 947-point backstroke leads – that’s exactly how many FINA points it took to win the series in 2019.

The winners will take home the $10,000 series title.

For comparison: it took a 947-point swim to win the men’s title last year and a 968-point swim to win the women’s.

TOP FINA POINT SWIMS – 2019-2020 PRO SWIM SERIES

Note: we’re using the 2019 FINA Power Points tables (here and here) – USA Swimming has confirmed that it will use 2019 power points for the whole series to maintain consistency, rather than switching to the 2020 points midway through the series.

WOMEN:

Men: