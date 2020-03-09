USC Secures Verbal From In-State Sprinter and Flyer Kevin Sichak

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kevin Sichak, a junior at Bellarmine Prep School and a member of Quicksilver Swimming in San Jose, California, has made his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Southern California for the fall of 2021. While he is primarily a sprint freestyler, Sichak has a career-best time in the 100-yard fly that would have been the second-fastest time on the current Trojan’s roster behind current junior Nikola Miljenic.

In 2019, Sichak took 6th place in the 100-yard fly at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship West meet (47.69) and the California CIF State Championship meet (47.72). At that Junior Championship meet, he also took 15th in the 100-yard freestyle (45.07) and 20th in the 50-yard freestyle (20.53).

Top Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.53

100 free – 44.28

200 free – 1:39.10

100 fly – 47.69

While he still has a ways to go to make any relays at the conference level, USC used Alexei Sancov on the fly leg of their 400-yard medley relay, whom Sichak has a faster 100 yard fly time this season. Sichak is first confirmed commitment for the Trojans’ class of 2025.

Sichak’s commitment comes as the Trojans are uncertain about who their head coach will be next season. Long-time leader Dave Salo has announced that he will step down from the post after the 2019-2020 season. The USC men finished 6th out of 6 teams at last weekend’s Pac-12 Championship meet.

