Ryan Held Describes Killer Coley Stickels Set (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

Top 3

Storming off the blocks, as per usual, and breaking the 2016 PSS record was Caeleb Dressel, clocking in the fastest time of 2020 at 21.51. Dressel’s time eclipsed Nathan Adrian‘s 21.56 record, who also placed second in tonight’s final (21.88).

While Dressel ranks 2nd for the 2019-2020 season globally, Adrian has now moved up to 8th in the world with his Saturday swim.

Canadian Brent Hayden had a standout performance during his comeback, hitting the Olympic A cut for third place at 21.97. Hayden now ranks 11th in the world this year with his sub-22 swim.

Ryan Held won the B-final, taking it in a time of 22.29.

Togger

Coleman clearly remembering the views on that Bama thread when he wrote the headline.

Just listening to that interview made my old hip injury flare up.

20 minutes ago

