After Almost 8 Years of Retirement, Brent Hayden Hits Olympic “A” time

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

36-year old Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden hit his Olympic “A” time on Saturday in the 50 free, swimming a 21.97 to finish 3rd on Saturday at the Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines.

Hayden, the Canadian Record holder in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles, swam his first race since returning to training in January, where he swam 22.34 in the 50 free. Then in February, in Vancouver, he swam a 22.31.

On Saturday, Hayden blew the doors open and slid under the Olympic “A” time of 22.01.

The time does not officially select Hayden for the Olympic Team. Unlike some countries, Canadian swimmers must hit the Olympic Qualifying Time and finish in the top 2 at the Canadian Olympic Trials to guarantee a spot on the Olympic Team. If nobody hits the “A” standard at the Canadian Swimming Trials in April, the top ranked swimmer who hits the Swimming Canada Olympic Nomination Time of 22.12 will earn an invite. Beyond that, the Swimming Canada High Performance Director has sole discretion to add swimmers who have FINA ‘A’ times where places are still available.

Hayden’s time is the best by a Canadian this year or last, ahead of Yuri Kisil’s 22.23 from the 2019 Canadian Olympic Trials. William Pisani was 22.30 at that meet, and both swimmers are over a decade younger than Hayden.

This 22.97 is the 4th-best time of Hayden’s career. In 2009, he swam 21.73 and 21.94, and in 2010 he swam 21.89.

Hayden also swam a 49.46 in a 100 free time trial on Friday.