2020 M. Pac-12s: Hirschberger a Likely NCAA Qualifier with 14:52 in Mile Heats

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships conclude tonight in Federal Way. While the top 8 seeds in the mile will compete at the start of finals, we’ve already seen timed finals of the early heats. Read on for highlights from the afternoon distance session and how the outcome may impact the team race.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Chad La Tourette (Stanford), 2012, 14:24.35

Meet Record: Nick Norman (Cal), 2019, 14:33.96

NCAA Record: Bobby Finke (Florida), 2020, 14:12.08

2019 NCAA Invited: 14:54.05

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2019 Champion: Nick Norman (Cal), 14:33.96

TOP 8 THROUGH EARLY HEATS

Stanford’s Matthew Hirschberger (14:52.37) and James Murphy (14:55.70) led the first heat. Hirschberger’s time is well under the 2019 NCAA invited time and ranks him 19th in the NCAA. That will likely qualify him for NCAAs. Cal freshman Calvin David was 3rd in the heat, clipping his best in 15:12.69. That’s his first best time in the event since 2017 and his first time breaking 15:30 since then.

Utah’s Rahiti De Vos won the 2nd heat in 14:57.07, landing him 3rd overall ahead of the final heat. Arizona’s Christian Imbus dropped over 10 seconds behind him in 15:05.33. Cal’s Chris Jhong dropped a lifetime best 15:07.98 for 3rd in the heat. USC’s David Mertz dropped about 7 seconds in 15:10.98. That gives us 6 men under the 8th-seeded time for the finals heat.