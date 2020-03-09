O’Haimhirgin (Utah), Ingram (Zona) Qualify for Olympic Trials at Pac-12 Invite

2020 PAC-12 INVITATIONAL

March 8, 2020

Federal Way, Washington

Long Course Meters

Olympic Trials Cuts

Results on Meet Mobile (Search “Federal Way”)

Following the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships, some swimmers stayed for a long course time trial on Sunday to go after Trials cuts and get in some long course racing. Typically there is a short course session for swimmers to take a last chance at qualifying for NCAAs. SwimSwam will post results of that session when they become available.

Utah’s Liam O’Haimhirgin, a Pac-12 finalist, swam his 2nd fastest 100 free ever with a 49.95, leading a 1-2 finish with his freshman teammate and younger brother Finn O’Haimhirgin (50.38). Liam’s time was his fastest since 2017 and just 3 hundredths away from his lifetime best. Finn clipped a little over a tenth off his best to qualify for Olympic Trials. Taking 3rd in that race was Arizona freshman Hunter Ingram, who dropped 4 tenths in 50.42. That gave both freshmen their first ever Olympic Trials qualifying times.

Arizona’s Etay Gurevich, a finalist in all 3 of his individual races at Pac-12s, put up a 2:03.73 in the 200 IM. Gurevich and teammate Daniel Namir represent Israel internationally. Namir battled with Zona’s Jorge Iga in the 200 free. Iga took it out with the lead, but Namir ran him down on the back half to win 1:51.73 to 1:51.81. Both were 200 free finalists at Pac-12s.

Arizona freshman Brooks Taner dropped over a second in the 100 fly. Taner won the race in 54.59, coming within 4 tenths of the Olympic Trials Cut (54.19). Utah’s Colten Montgomery was also under 55 with a 54.96 for 2nd place. That was his first best time in the event since 2017 and his first time under 55.

