Wisconsin Commit Newmark Breaks NY State Record with 1:35.8 200 Free

NEW YORK BOYS’ PUBLIC STATE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nassau County Aquatic Center – Long Island, NY

March 6-7, 2020

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Saint Anthony’s 219 Fordham Prep 210 Chaminade 180 Pittsford 174.5 Xavier 147

In a tight team battle at the 2020 New York Boys State Championships, the Saint Anthony’s boys won the team title by just 9 points over Fordham Prep. Chaminade edged out Pittsford for 3rd in a close contest as they were just 5.5 points apart.

Garden City’s Jake Newmark took down a 7-year-old State Record in the 200 free. Newmark, a Wisconsin commit, raced to a 1:35.88, clipping a few tenths off the former record (1:36.13) set by Cansius’ Jack Boyd in 2013. That was his first time under 1:36. Saint Anthony’s William Swartwout, a Princeton commit, was 2nd there in a lifetime best 1:38.93.

Newmark returned to win the 500 free, dominating with a 4:23.24. That was a lifetime best by over 3 seconds. Pittsford’s Liam Murphy, a Binghamton commit, also broke 4:30, taking silver in 4:29.27. That took nearly 2 seconds off his former best. Newmark led off the 400 free relay in a lifetime best 45.04, the fastest time of the day. Following his 200 free silver, Swartwout went on to win the 100 back in 50.27.

Great Neck South’s Justin Whang and Miller Place’s Henry Shemet battled in the 200 IM. Shemet took it out with the lead, but Whang outsplit him by a second on the free leg to win it in 1:51.12 to Shemet’s 1:51.75. Shemet will join Murphy at Binghamton next fall.

Saint Anthony’s set a New York Public School State Record in the 200 free relay. Christopher Stange, a Carnegie Mellon commit, led them off in 21.27. Mark Owens (20.94), a Loyola commit, and Matthew McManus (21.68) took on the middle legs. Swartwout then anchored them to victory in 20.44. Their 1:24.33 broke the 10-year-old record, formerly held by Clarence, by 2 tenths

