Eric Anderson Downs 100 Free State Record at North Dakota State Championships

NORTH DAKOTA BOYS SWIMMING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hulbert Aquatic Center – West Fargo, ND

March 6-7, 2020

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Minot 463 Century 248 Fargo North 217 Fargo South 209 Mandan 175

The Minot boys were dominant in the team scores at the 2020 North Dakota Boys State Championships, earning their 3rd-straight title. They narrowly missed the State Record in the 200 medley relay to open the finals session. Dominic Yoder led them off with a 24.49 back split, handing off to Griffin Schaeffer for a 26.50 breast split. Freshman Jaxon Reinke put up a 24.60 on the fly, while Zac Spaulding anchored in 21.05. Their winning time of 1:36.64 was just a tenth short of the record (1:36.52). Century set that mark at last season’s state meet.

Following that victory, Yoder went on to win the 100 back individually. Coming into the meet, he had never broken 55 in the event. Yoder raced to victory with a 52.18. He had the fastest time of the meet with a 1:58.11 in prelims of the 200 IM, dropping 4 seconds. In finals, however, he finished 2nd with a 1:58.53. Williston freshman Kolden Kringen ran him down on the breast leg to win it in 1:58.38. He dropped 3 seconds in the event throughout the meet.

Fargo South’s Eric Anderson was just 5 hundredths short of the State Record in the 50 free final. Anderson, a junior, touched in a 20.56 for the gold. He came even closer in prelims with a personal best 20.53. The record is a 20.51 set by Matthew Lowe back in 2003. Anderson set the State Record in prelims of the 100 free with a 45.29, dropping almost a second from his best. He won the final in 45.67.

Century’s Chris Birnbaum repeated as champion in the 200 free, winning by over 2 seconds in 1:43.34. He was about a second off his State Record from 2019. He had narrowly missed it in prelims, however, just 2 hundredths shy of the mark in 1:42.40. Birnbaum swept his individual races, taking the 500 free in 4:48.27. He was faster in prelims with a 4:43.88.

Additional Event Winners