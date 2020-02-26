2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships Fan Guide: Bears Hunting Threepeat

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 26-29)

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)

The Cal Golden Bears are the 2-time defending Pac-12 Champions, and the heavy favorites to make it a threepeat at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships. Things could get interesting in the runner-up race. Stanford has taken that position over the last 2 years, but they could be battling closely with Arizona and Arizona State. USC, the 2019 3rd place finishers, will have to make up for the loss of several key relay players if they want another top 3 finish.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

200 Medley Relay

800 Freestyle Relay

THURSDAY

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

200 Freestyle Relay

FRIDAY

400 Individual Medley

100 Butterfly

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

400 Freestyle Relay

STARS

ARIZONA

STARS: Thomas Anderson (senior IM/backstroker), Brooks Fail (junior freestyler), Marin Ercegovic (sophomore sprinter), Jorge Iga (senior sprinter), Sam Iida (junior breast/IMer), Isaac Stump (junior back/IMer), Brendan Meyer (senior fly/freestyler), Eric Correa (sophomore diver), Etay Gurevich (senior fly/IMer), Casey Ponton (junior diver) – The Wildcats return most of their top scorers, but are without Pac-12 medalist Chatham Dobbs as he’s now graduated. David Schlict, the runner-up in both IMs in 2019, is taking a redshirt. Fail has been a star for this team, picking up several winning triples in dual meets this season. He’s a big threat for the distance titles and leads the Pac-12 this season. The Wildcats should also get a boost from their IM depth with Anderson, Gurevich, and Iida.

ARIZONA STATE

STARS: Zachary Poti (senior backstroker), Jack Dolan (freshman freestyler), Evan Carlson (junior sprinter), Carter Swift (junior freestyler), Ben Olszewski (senior distance freestyler), Cody Bybee (sophomore fly/freestyler), Liam Bresette (sophomore freestyler), Youssef Selim (senior diver) – The biggest loss to graduations for the Sun Devils are diver David Hoffer, and Grant House is taking a redshirt, but they should still get plenty of points on the boards from Selim. He’s the team’s top returning scorer and the reigning 1-meter and platform champion. They also return Pac-12 champ Poti, one of their top swimming scorers in 2019. Freshman Dolan is a key addition an could come up big for them on relays.

CALIFORNIA

STARS: Hugo Gonzalez (redshirt sophomore back/IMer), Zheng Quah (senior back/butterflier), Pawel Sendyk (senior sprinter), Ryan Hoffer (junior sprinter), Reece Whitley (sophomore breaststroker), Sean Grieshop (junior IMer), Trenton Julian (junior free/fly/IMer), Bryce Mefford (junior free/backstroker), Michael Jensen (senior freestyler), Daniel Carr (junior backstroker) – Though they’re now without All-Americans Seliskar, Norman, and Thomas, the Bears still have a loaded lineup. Gonzalez joins them this season after transferring from Auburn. The SEC champion is a big threat here in the IMs and 200 back. Sprinters Jensen, Hoffer, and Sendyk will continue to light up the relays. Cal is loaded in a ton of areas, including the sprints, backstrokes, and IMs.

STANFORD

STARS: Matthew Hirschberger (junior distance freestyler), Conor Casey (sophomore diver), Shane Blinkman (freshman breast/IMer), Jack LeVant (somphomore fly/freestyler), Alex Liang (junior fly/IMer), Noah Vigran (sophomore diver), Grant Shoults (senior freestyler), Hank Poppe (senior breaststroker), Johannes Calloni (junior IM/freestyler), James Murphy (senior distance freestyler), Brennan Pastorek (junior breast/IMer), Daniel Roy (sophomore IM/breaststroker) – NCAA Champion Abrahm DeVine has now graduated, but Pac-12 champ Shoults returns after missing last season due to injury. Shoults’ return is also a big help as All-American distance swimmer True Sweetser is taking a redshirt this season. They should still bring in a good distance hall between Shoults, Murphy, LeVant, and Calloni. Another one of the Cardinal’s strengths is their depth in the breaststrokes with Roy, Pastorek, and Poppe. With Casey and Vigran on the boards, they should get a big boost from diving.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

STARS: Victor Johansson (sophomore distance freestyler), Nikola Miljenic (sophomore sprinter), Mario Koenisperger (senior breaststroker), Alexei Sancov (sophomore freestyler), Mark Jurek (senior fly/IMer) – USC will have to make up for some big losses now that Vissering, Valente, Grissom, and Mulcare have graduated. That leaves a lot of spots to fill from last season’s relays as well. They return Pac-12 champion Johansson and should bring in a lot of freestyle points as Sancov also has the potential to final in 3 freestyle events. Sprinter Miljenic was the team’s top scorer last season.

UTAH

STARS: Tony Chen (sophomore diver), Liam O’Haimhirgin (senior sprinter), Rahiti De Vos (senior distance freestyler), Clay Stoddard (junior sprinter), Ryan Little (sophomore diver), David Fridlander (redshirt-sophomore backstroker), Ryan Little (sophomore diver), Andrew Britton (sophomore breaststroker), Cooper Deryk (transfer sophomore freestyler) – The Utes are now without a couple of last season’s top scorers: Daniel McArthur and Austin Phillips. They’ll also have to fill their shoes in the relays. O’Haimhirgin is a returning championship finalist in 2 events. Deryk, a transfer from FSU, is a key addition for relays and sprint points. McArthur and Phillips have both had strong seasons and project to put up some big points for the Utes. McArthur should be an ‘A’ finalist in the backstrokes, as should Phillips in the 100 and 200 free. De Vos has potential to score in the top 8 of the distance races.

SHOWDOWNS

500 FREE – After winning the event as a freshman, USC’s Victor Johansson will look to defend his title. Teammate Alexei Sancov didn’t swim this event last season, but his lifetime best is about a second off last season’s winning time. Stanford’s Grant Shoults, a 2-time Pac-12 Champion in this event, is back after redshirting last season. The event could get very crowded as it’ll also include the Cardinal’s Jack LeVant, Matthew Hirschberger, James Murphy, and Johannes Calloni. Cal’s Trenton Julian and Sean Grieshop are returning medalist. Arizona’s Brooks Fail is back after just missing the podium last season and is the current Pac-12 leader for the season.

100 BACK – Arizona State returns reigning champion Zach Poti in this race. He has a good shot to repeat, but it’s no guarantee as Cal’s Daniel Carr is also a sub-45 backstroker and leads the Pac-12 this season. The Bears’ Bryce Mefford has been close with a 45-low best time. Arizona’s Thomas Anderson also has an outside shot to win it with a 45-high best.

100 FREE – Cal could wind up with a podium sweep here, with sprint stars Ryan Hoffer, Pawel Sendyk, and Michael Jensen all battling for the win. Last season, Sendyk just edged out Jensen for the title. Arizona’s Marin Ercegovic and Arizona State’s Carter Swift are also in the title conversation as they’ve been 42-mid this season. Returning finalists Liam O’Haimhirgin (Utah), Jorge Iga (Arizona), and Nikola Miljenic (USC) will also factor in.

SELECTIONS

The Swimulator meets our expectations of Cal taking the title. We could see a 3-team fight for the 2nd place spot. Arizona is projected to finish as the runner-up, with in-state rival ASU less than 100 points back. Stanford is a distant 4th in the Swimulator rankings, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them perform significantly better. USC is projected 6th, and will need some of their freshmen to step up in order to fight for another top 3 finish. Diving points, which are not included in the Swimulator, will probably play a big role in the outcome between those 3 teams.

SWIMULATOR PICKS

California 825.5 Arizona 567.5 Arizona St 505.5 Stanford 364.5 Utah 339.5 Southern Cali 310.5

SWIMSWAM PICKS

We have to take some things into consideration when looking at the Swimulator rankings, which are based on the fastest times posted this season ahead of the meet. It’s worth noting that we’ll actually have the diving scores well before the meet even starts, as the men’s divers compete during the women’s championships a week prior. Considering the diving points that will factor into play, Stanford could be given an edge before the meet even starts. They return 98 points between their top 2 divers from last season. Relays are also likely to shake up from their midseason standings.