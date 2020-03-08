Carr Breaks Murphy’s Pac-12 Meet Record with 1:37 200 Back, #9 All-Time

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Daniel Carr made history on Saturday night at the men’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships. Carr, a junior, dropped nearly a second to win the 200 back, breaking 1:38 for the first time in 1:37.87. It was his 2nd title of the meet, as he also won the 200 IM in a lifetime best on Thursday. He was the silver medalist in the 100 back.

Carr’s Splits

1st 50- 22.94

2nd 50- 24.74

3rd 50- 24.98

4th 50- 25.21

Final Time- 1:37.87

Carr’s time took down the former Pac-12 Record, which stood at a 1:38.07 done by Cal’s Ryan Murphy in 2017. Murphy was a 4-time NCAA Champion in the event. He still owns the NCAA Record and is the reigning Olympic Champion in both backstrokes. Carr is now tied as the 9th fastest performer in history.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 BACK

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ryan Murphy 1:35.73 2 John Shebat 1:36.42 3 Austin Katz 1:36.45 4 Ryan Lochte 1:36.81 5 Shaine Casas 1:37.20 6 Tyler Clary 1:37.58 7 Coleman Stewart 1:37.71 8 Patrick Mulcare 1:37.80 9 Daniel Carr 1:37.87 9 Arkady Vyatchanin 1:37.87

Carr is now ranked 4th in the NCAA this season. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas leads the nation with his 1:37.20 from the SEC Championships, where he broke Ryan Lochte’s Meet Record. Austin Katz of Texas, the 2018 NCAA Champion in this event, is 2nd with his season best 1:37.35. NC State’s Coleman Stewart is 3rd in 1:37.71 after setting the ACC Record last week.