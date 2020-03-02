2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: USC Comes in with a Diving Lead

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The swimming events of the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships are set to begin with relays on Wednesday. However, the diving events were already completed last week. That gives us an idea of which teams will get an early lead from diving, and which teams have some ground to make up. Read on for a summary of the team scoring through diving and how that may impact the team race. Keep in mind that while the women’s Pac-12 meet is scored through the C final, the men only score the top 16.

While USC has the fewest swimming points in the Swimulator scores of the current season rankings, they come into the meet with a lead. Their divers tallied 110 points. Henry Fusaro was the bronze medalist on the 3-meter. Teammate Georgii Korovin earned silver on the platform.

Arizona (96) and Stanford (93) are closely behind. Bjorn Markentin was the platform champion for Arizona and earned 1-meter bronze. Stanford’s Conor Casey won both the 1-meter and 3-meter for the Cardinal. They went 1-2 in the 3-meter with teammate Noah Vigran taking silver. Vigran earned platform bronze. You can view all diving results here.

1-METER SCORES

USC 35 Arizona 32 Utah 30 Stanford 24 ASU 17 Cal 12

3-METER SCORES

Stanford 41 USC 39 Arizona 29 Utah 21 ASU 15 Cal 7

PLATFORM SCORES

USC 36 Arizona 35 Stanford 28 Utah 23 ASU 15 Cal 9

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (ALL DIVING)

USC 110 Arizona 96 Stanford 93 Utah 74 ASU 47 Cal 28

SWIMULATOR SCORES 3/2

These are the results of the Swimulator for the Pac-12, which do not include diving. It’s important to note that this is not a prediction of the meet outcome. It’s a scoring simulation based on the top times thus far in the season.

California 825.5 Arizona 569.5 Arizona St 511.5 Stanford 359.5 Utah 339.5 Southern Cali 307.5

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (ALL DIVING) + SWIMULATOR PROJECTIONS

Even though Cal had the fewest diving points, they’re still the heavy favorites to win this meet. The biggest difference-maker came between USC and Utah. If you add diving points to the Swimulator scores, the Trojans come out a few points ahead. However, Utah performed dominantly in their dual meet with USC a couple of weeks ago, so this should be a fun race between them.