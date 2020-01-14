Cal Freshman Nicholas Hart Retires from Diving

Nick Hart, a freshman at the University of California-Berkeley, announced last month on Instagram his decision to retire from the sport of diving.

His statement, which can also be viewed in his Instagram caption below:

I’m incredibly thankful for all of the amazing memories, opportunities, and friends diving has given to me. Diving has been one of the biggest pieces of who I am for what feels like my entire life and it will always have a very special place in my heart. I’ve gained so many skills that I will be able to carry forward in everything I do. After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to retire from the sport. Thank you to everyone who has stood by my side, supporting me through the good times and the hard times. A very bittersweet goodbye to this chapter of my life ❤️

Hart, originally from Indiana, competed at one meet for the Golden Bears: the 2019 Trojan Diving Invite in November. There, he was third in 3-meter, fifth in platform, and sixth in 1-meter.

In high school, Hart finished in the top eight at several USA Diving Junior Championships. He also competed at the 2016 FINA World Junior Diving Championships, where he finished 12th in 3-meter.

So far, the only Cal diver to compete this year has been Hart. Senior Connor Callahan and junior Johnny Robinson are both still on the roster after competing at NCAAs last year, but have yet to dive competitively this year. Callahan is entered in the upcoming UCLA Diving Invite this weekend, while Robinson is not.