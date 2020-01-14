2020 Flanders Cup Hosts British, Dutch, German Elite Among Entrants

2020 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

We previously reported several key swimmers headed to Belgium this weekend to race at the 2020 Flanders Cup, including the likes of Great Britain’s James Guy, Germany’s Marco Koch and Poland’s Konrad Czerniak. However, now that the official entry lists have been published, we can get a feel for the caliber of racing headed to Antwerp over the course of the 2-day meet.

Along with Guy, two-time European Short Course Championships gold medalist Freya Anderson will be racing at Flanders. Anderson is expected to swim the 50m/100m/200m freestyle events. You can read more about Anderson’s training here.

Among the additional British athletes entered in the meet include Cameron Kurle, Calum Jarvis, Craig McNally, Jessica Fullalove, Cassie Wild, Holly Hibbott, Katie Matts, Charlie Hutchison, Kieran Bird, Calum Bain and 15-year-old Jacob Whittle.

Swim Ireland will also be represented in a big way, led by World Championships medalist Shane Ryan. He’ll be joined by teammates Brendan Hyland, Jack McMillan, Conor Ferguson, Ellen Walshe, Darragh Greene and Danielle Hill, the latter of which has established 8 new national records since July 2019.

We knew Germany’s Koch would be at Flanders Cup, but now we know he’ll be joined by teammates Fabian Schwingenschloegl, Annika Bruhn, Nadine Laemmler and more.

There will also be a strong Dutch contingent consisting of newly-minted national record holder in the 50m free Kenzo Simons, along with Jesse Puts, Maaike De Waard, Marrit Steenbergen and Matthys Goosen.

Lithuania will have representation in the form of Andrius Sidlauskas and Giedrius Titenus, while Shane Tusup’s training group will see at least 2 swimmers compete, as both Poland’s Wojciech Wojdak and Brazil’s Nathalia Almeida are entered to race.