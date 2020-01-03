Koch, Anderson & Guy Among Racers Headed To 2020 Flanders Cup

2020 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

Saturday, January 18th & Sunday, January 19th

Olympic Aquatic Centre Wezenberg, Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

More than € 28200 in prize money will be up for grabs in Antwerp, Belgium at this year’s Flanders Swimming Cup, an Olympic Games-qualifying competition slated for January 18th and 19th.

The 2019 edition of the 2-day event saw the likes of Lithuanian Danas Rapsys, Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, and Dutch racer Arno Kamminga participate and this year’s competition already has announced some stellar names ready to rumble 2 weeks from now.

Germany’s national record holder Marco Koch is among the entrants reported by meet organizers, as is Polish speedster Konrad Czerniak, both of whom competed at this year’s World Championships. Koch placed 5th in the men’s 200m breast while Czerniak’s highest finish came in the 50m fly where he placed 12th.

Danes Viktor Bromer and Mie Nielsen are expected to race in Antwerp, as are British elite swimers Freya Anderson, Holly Hibbott, and James Guy.

An established junior swimmer, Anderson broke through this year with double gold at the European Short Course Championships, topping the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle podiums.

Veteran Guy also did damage in Glasgow, reaping bronze in the 200m fly, preceded by men’s medley relay gold in Gwangju, Korea at this year’s World Championships.

We will publish official entry lists with additional high-profile swimmers once they are made available.