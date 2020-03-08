Whitley Nearly Breaks Seliskar’s Meet Record with 1:49.8 200 BR, #7 All-Time

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 4 – Saturday, March 7 (Diving Feb. 26-29)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (2x) (results)
Cal’s Reece Whitley completed a sweep of the breaststroke titles on Saturday night at the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships. Whitley, a sophomore, dominated the 100 breast, winning by over 3 seconds in 1:49.85. That nearly took down the Pac-12 Meet Record set by Cal’s Andrew Seliskar last season. Seliskar went on to become the NCAA Champion in this event.
Whitley’s Splits:
- 1st 50- 24.83
- 2nd 50- 27.78
- 3rd 50- 28.64
- 4th 50- 28.60
- Final Time- 1:49.85
This was Whitley’s first time breaking 1:50. He took nearly a second off his former lifetime best of 1:50.62 from last season’s Pac-12 meet. Whitley was already ranked #1 in the NCAA this season, but now he’s ranked #1 by over a second and a half. He set lifetime bests in both breaststrokes at this meet, as he narrowly missed the Pac-12 Meet Record with his 50.85 in the 100 breast last night. He’s the 10th fastest man ever in that event.
ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 BREAST
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Will Licon
|1:47.91
|2
|Kevin Cordes
|1:48.66
|3
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:48.70
|4
|Cody Miller
|1:49.31
|5
|Josh Prenot
|1:49.38
|6
|Max McHugh
|1:49.41
|7
|Reece Whitley
|1:49.85
|8
|Ian Finnerty
|1:49.90
|9
|Chuck Katis
|1:50.54
|10
|Caio Pumputis
|1:50.79
Excited to see Reece vs Max again in a few weeks.
What? He went 1:49.85 and record is 1:49.80, wasn’t he 5 hundredths off the meet record? Still a great swim though.
Fixed, thanks