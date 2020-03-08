Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Whitley Nearly Breaks Seliskar’s Meet Record with 1:49.8 200 BR, #7 All-Time

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Reece Whitley completed a sweep of the breaststroke titles on Saturday night at the 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships. Whitley, a sophomore, dominated the 100 breast, winning by over 3 seconds in 1:49.85. That nearly took down the Pac-12 Meet Record set by Cal’s Andrew Seliskar last season. Seliskar went on to become the NCAA Champion in this event.

Whitley’s Splits:

  • 1st 50- 24.83
  • 2nd 50- 27.78
  • 3rd 50- 28.64
  • 4th 50- 28.60
  • Final Time- 1:49.85

This was Whitley’s first time breaking 1:50. He took nearly a second off his former lifetime best of 1:50.62 from last season’s Pac-12 meet. Whitley was already ranked #1 in the NCAA this season, but now he’s ranked #1 by over a second and a half. He set lifetime bests in both breaststrokes at this meet, as he narrowly missed the Pac-12 Meet Record with his 50.85 in the 100 breast last night. He’s the 10th fastest man ever in that event.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 BREAST

Place Swimmer Time
1 Will Licon 1:47.91
2 Kevin Cordes 1:48.66
3 Andrew Seliskar 1:48.70
4 Cody Miller 1:49.31
5 Josh Prenot 1:49.38
6 Max McHugh 1:49.41
7 Reece Whitley 1:49.85
8 Ian Finnerty 1:49.90
9 Chuck Katis 1:50.54
10 Caio Pumputis 1:50.79

Foreign Embassy

Excited to see Reece vs Max again in a few weeks.

1 hour ago
Lane 8

What? He went 1:49.85 and record is 1:49.80, wasn’t he 5 hundredths off the meet record? Still a great swim though.

1 hour ago
Lauren Neidigh

Fixed, thanks

1 hour ago

