Cal Freshman Anna Kalandadze Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Distance freestyler Anna Kalandadze, who has raced with Cal in her freshman season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. She came to Cal from Pennsylvania, where she trained with Radnor Aquatic Club and Lower Moreland High School.

PRE-COLLEGE BESTS

200y free – 1:48.34

500y free – 4:46.25

1000y free – 9:56.61

1650y free – 16:24.31

BEST TIMES AT CAL

1000y free – 9:46.58 (split during mile)

1650y free – 16:12.01

200y breast – 2:18.69

Kalandadze had a big drop in the mile at the 2019 Minnesota Invitational, dropping over 12 seconds and setting a new personal best in the 1000 free in the process. She was also within a tenth of her 500 free time at that meet, clocking a 4:46.33, and she was 1:49.97 in the 200 free at that meet, too.

Kalandadze entered the portal prior to the Pac-12 Championships; however, her season-best ranks her 30th in the country, which would have earned her an NCAA invite.

Her last meet with Cal was the last meet the team contested, their dual against rivals Stanford.

Part of a strong freshman distance crew, Kalandadze holds the #2 mile time and #5 500 free time on the Cal roster this season. Cal has been very thin on distance of late (nobody raced the mile once for the Bears last year), but freshmen Rachel Klinker and Sarah Dimeco remain on the roster. Dimeco holds the top mile time this season for Cal (16:11.14) with Klinker third behind Kalandadze.