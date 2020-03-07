Chadwick, Hayden, and Geer Swim 100 Free Time Trials on Friday in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

In addition to the regular racing on Friday at the Pro Swim Series – Des Moines, there was a series of afternoon time trials. In fact, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at this meet all have time trials sessions, and we’re seeing bigger names show up for them than what usually happens at these Pro Swim Series meets.

That includes a pair of US National Teamers and a Canadian Olympian in the 100 freestyles.

In the men’s 100 free, Michael Chadwick, who is one of at least a dozen guys fighting for a 400 free relay spot in Tokyo, swam a 49.03. That swim came after racing the regular 100 free on Thursday, where he was 50.31 in prelims, which slid him down to the C final, and a 49.40 in finals.

In total, his 49.03 was the 8th-best time at the meet behind a 48.59 leader from Zach Apple.

This two-day split gives Chadwick a little bit of a test for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, where swimmers will have to race prelims and finals on Wednesday and then the final on Thursday evening. In that sense, Chadwick hit his pacing by improving each round. In 2016, it took a 49.55 to make the semi-finals, 49.18 to make the finals, and a 48.78 to make the top 6 and earn a relay spot. The top 6 cut, at least, is expected to be considerably faster in 2020, with the Americans entering the year as the defending World Champions.

Joining Chadwick in that race was 36-year old Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden, who swam a 49.46. After declaring a false start in the individual 100 free, that was Hayden’s first swim of the meet. Hayden is on the comeback trail after 8 years of retirement. Last week, in his debut at the Western TransMountain Festival in Canada, he swam 49.51 in the 100 free.

His Friday time now ranks Hayden as the 2nd-best Canadian in long course in 2020, behind Markus Thormeyer’s 49.36. Canada is currently in position to qualify a men’s 400 free relay to the Olympics, but as a wildcard they could still be bumped. The Olympic “A” time is 48.57 individually.

In the women’s 100 free time trial, meanwhile, another U.S. National Teamer raced: Margo Geer. She swam 54.66 in that time trial, which means that unlike Chadwick, she wasn’t able to improve her Thursday performances. Geer swam 54.68 in prelims and 54.40 in finals of the regular event.

For the women in 2016, it took 55.32 to make the semi-finals at the Olympic Trials in the 100 free, 54.07 to make the finals, and 53.92 for a top-6 placing.