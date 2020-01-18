2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The third finals night of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville is scheduled to have amazing duels in the A-finals, as well as have more Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center pool records. This evening’s line-up will feature the finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free.

Among the races to watch, catch Worlds runner-up Hali Flickinger race in the 200 fly against teen sensation Regan Smith. Later on in the session, world record-holder Smith will contest in the 100 back against fellow teen stars NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon and Aquajets’ Isabelle Stadden. WUGs champion Lisa Bratton and Olympian Taylor Ruck are also set to race in the final tonight.

Then, 18-year-old Carson Foster is scheduled to be the center of two battles here in Knoxville. The first will be the 200 fly, where Foster is seeded 3rd behind Worlds finalist Zach Harting and Kentucky’s Mason Wilby. Then, Foster will battle another Worlds finalist, Zane Grothe, in the 400 free final.

More exciting races to keep an eye on are Simone Manuel V. Erika Brown in the 50 free, Annie Lazor V. Madisyn Cox in the 200 breast, Will Licon V. Nic Fink also in the 200 breast, and teens Emma Weyant V. Erica Sullivan in the 400 free.

Remaining top seeds tonight include NC State’s Nyls Korstanje (50 free) and WUGs champion Justin Ress (100 back).

