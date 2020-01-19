Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Brown V. Manuel, Smith V. Grothe & More Day 3 PSS Knoxville Races

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Saturday Finals Recap

The third night of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville featured many epic battles and fast times. Among the 10 races swam, here are the top three races that highlighted the evening.

Coming up first in the evening was the women’s 200 fly, where Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith had an epic battle after Smith led the first 100. At the finish, it was Flickinger who attained her top status over Smith, with both swimmers hitting the 2:08 mark.

Switching gears to the women’s 50 free, all eyes were on World champion/American record-holder Simone Manuel and US Open champion/NCAA record-holder Erika Brown. After Brown’s massive underwater off the start, it was Brown’s race to lose as she maintained a slight edge over Manuel. Brown’s winning time of 24.57 was good enough for a lifetime best and a Tennessee pool record.

Finishing off the meet was the men’s 400 free, with Florida sophomore Kieran Smith and World finalist Zane Grothe swimming head-to-head for the entire 400-meter race. As the duo accelerated down the final 25 meters, it was Grothe who touched the wall first in a world top-1o time.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • PSS Record: Cammile Adams, 2012, 2:06.76
  • Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Top 3

MEN’S 200 FLY

  • PSS Record: Luca Urlando, 2019, 1:53.84
  • Trials Cut: 2:01.19

Top 3

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

  • PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 24.17
  • Trials Cut: 25.99

Top 3

MEN’S 50 FREE

  • PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2015, 21.56
  • Trials Cut: 23.19

Top 3

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • PSS Record: Olivia Smoliga, 2019, 58.73
  • Trials Cut: 1:02.69

Top 3

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • PSS Record: David Plummer, 2016, 52.40
  • Trials Cut: 56.59

Top 3

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  • PSS Record: Annie Lazor, 2019, 2:20.77
  • Trials Cut: 2:33.29

Top 3

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Top 3

Video N/A

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

  • PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 3:57.94
  • Trials Cut: 4:16.89

Top 3

MEN’S 400 FREE

  • PSS Record: Sun Yang, 2016, 3:43.55
  • Trials Cut: 3:57.29

Top 3

