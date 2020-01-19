WATCH: Brown V. Manuel, Smith V. Grothe & More Day 3 PSS Knoxville Races

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Saturday Finals Recap
The third night of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville featured many epic battles and fast times. Among the 10 races swam, here are the top three races that highlighted the evening.
Coming up first in the evening was the women’s 200 fly, where Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith had an epic battle after Smith led the first 100. At the finish, it was Flickinger who attained her top status over Smith, with both swimmers hitting the 2:08 mark.
Switching gears to the women’s 50 free, all eyes were on World champion/American record-holder Simone Manuel and US Open champion/NCAA record-holder Erika Brown. After Brown’s massive underwater off the start, it was Brown’s race to lose as she maintained a slight edge over Manuel. Brown’s winning time of 24.57 was good enough for a lifetime best and a Tennessee pool record.
Finishing off the meet was the men’s 400 free, with Florida sophomore Kieran Smith and World finalist Zane Grothe swimming head-to-head for the entire 400-meter race. As the duo accelerated down the final 25 meters, it was Grothe who touched the wall first in a world top-1o time.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: Cammile Adams, 2012, 2:06.76
- Trials Cut: 2:14.59
Top 3
- GOLD: Hali Flickinger (SUN)- 2:08.34
- SILVER: Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:08.73
- BRONZE: Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN)- 2:10.63
MEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: Luca Urlando, 2019, 1:53.84
- Trials Cut: 2:01.19
Top 3
- GOLD: Mack Darragh (CAN)- 1:59.29
- SILVER: Andrew Seliskar (CAL)- 1:59.60
- BRONZE: Zach Harting (CARD)- 2:00.02
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 24.17
- Trials Cut: 25.99
Top 3
- GOLD: Erika Brown (TENN)- 24.57
- SILVER: Simone Manuel (ALTO)- 24.63
- BRONZE: Margo Geer (NVM)- 25.08
MEN’S 50 FREE
- PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2015, 21.56
- Trials Cut: 23.19
Top 3
- GOLD: Nyls Korstanje (NCS)- 22.16
- SILVER: David Curtiss (HACY)- 22.50
- BRONZE: Ali Khalafalla (MVN)- 22.61
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
PSS Record: Olivia Smoliga, 2019, 58.73
- Trials Cut: 1:02.69
Top 3
- GOLD: Regan Smith (RIPT)- 58.26 *new PSS record
- SILVER: Phoebe Bacon (NCAP)- 58.86
- BRONZE: Jade Hannah (CAN)- 1:00.54
MEN’S 100 BACK
- PSS Record: David Plummer, 2016, 52.40
- Trials Cut: 56.59
Top 3
- GOLD: Justin Ress (WOLF)- 53.99
- SILVER: Javier Acevedo (AJAX)- 55.22
- BRONZE: Sam Stewart (UN)- 55.72
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Annie Lazor, 2019, 2:20.77
- Trials Cut: 2:33.29
Top 3
- GOLD: Annie Lazor (MVN)- 2:23.06
- SILVER: Emily Escobedo (COND)- 2:24.08
- BRONZE: Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 2:24.94
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Andrew Wilson, 2018, 2:08.95
- Trials Cut: 2:17.89
Top 3
- GOLD: Will Licon (TXLA)- 2:10.34
- SILVER: Anton McKee (PRVT)- 2:11.34
- BRONZE: Nic Fink (ABSC)- 2:12.11
Video N/A
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 3:57.94
- Trials Cut: 4:16.89
Top 3
- GOLD: Erica Sullivan (SAND)- 4:06.36
- SILVER: Allison Schmitt (SUN)- 4:09.98
- BRONZE: Emma Weyant (SYS)- 4:10.65
MEN’S 400 FREE
- PSS Record: Sun Yang, 2016, 3:43.55
- Trials Cut: 3:57.29
Top 3
- GOLD: Zane Grothe (BCH)- 3:48.28
- SILVER: Kieran Smith (UN)- 3:48.51
- BRONZE: Jake Magahey (SA)- 3:53.90
Leave a Reply