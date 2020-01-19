MacNeil Scorches 51.0 100 Back, 48.1 100 Free as Michigan Tops Ohio State

OHIO STATE vs. MICHIGAN

Jan. 18, 2020

Hosted by Ohio State

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Michigan 165 Ohio State 135

MEN

Michigan 190 Ohio State 110

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil was on fire Saturday as the Wolverines beat Big Ten rival Ohio State on the road. She put on a dominant performance as she won 3 events. MacNeil’s 51.09 in the 100 back was half a second shy of her lifetime best and just a couple of tenths shy of her season best. She also dominated the 100 free in 48.10 and 100 fly in 52.12 at this meet.

Teammate Miranda Tucker swept the breaststrokes. She came from behind to beat Ohio State freshman Josie Panitz in the 100 breast, 1:00.89 to 1:01.30, before winning the 200 breast in 2:13.44. Another Wolverine, freshman Kaitlynn Sims, swept the distance freestyles (4:43.86/9:48.11).

Miles Smachlo was one of the top performers for the Michigan men in their victory. He battled with Ohio State’s Noah Lense in the butterflies, winning the 200 fly 1:44.94 to 1:46.39. They came back for the 100 later on, with Smachlo edging out Lense again 47.56 to 48.09. Gus Borges also secured a double for Michigan, sweeping the sprints (19.71/43.52).

Among the highlight performers for Ohio State were Freya Rayner and Thomas Watkins. Rayner got her hand to the wall first in the 50 free, clocking in at 22.55. Watkins earned his win in the 200 back, where he topped the field by over a second in 1:44.91.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN WOMEN

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team got some clutch performances from its senior class down the stretch, pulling away from No. 18 Ohio State in a 165-135 road win Saturday (Jan. 18) at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Following the 100-yard freestyle, U-M led by only 19 points despite winning seven of the nine events, but outscored the Buckeyes by a 56-20 margin in the next four events that followed to clinch the meet.

Sophomore Maggie MacNeil played a crucial role in the victory, winning three events in three different disciplines: the 100-yard backstroke (51.09), the 100-yard freestyle (48.10) and the 100-yard butterfly (52.12). All three times met the NCAA ‘B’ standard.

“I saw a team that didn’t get rattled and didn’t get angry, and I think those two things played a part in our success today,” said head coach Mike Bottom . “Our team stepped up in a tough environment on the road against a rival. Just a tremendous fight all the way through.”

The turning point of the meet came in the 200-yard backstroke. With Michigan up only 10 points after MacNeil’s win in the 100-yard freestyle, senior captain Jacqui Schafer gutted out a wire-to-wire win, leading a 1-2-4-5 finish for the Wolverines. She touched at 1:58.65, followed by senior (and Ohio native) Chloe Hicks , sophomore Katie Minnich and freshman Mariella Venter . The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes, 16-3, in that event and extending its lead to 96-73.

Senior Miranda Tucker fed off that, rallying in the last 50 yards to overtake Ohio State’s Josie Panitz to win the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.44). Panitz led by a second with 50 yards to go, but Tucker closed it 33.76, fueled by a great turn off the wall with 25 yards to go. Panitz faded, splitting 35.29. Tucker also won the 100-yard breaststroke earlier in the meet (1:00.89).

“Our seniors just made the choice to step up,” Bottom added. “Jacqui led the whole way and held on the end. Miranda came from behind in both of her races to win. Theose were some tough swims, and real nice results for our seniors.”

Freshman Kaitlynn Sims was also a double-event winner on Saturday, but it was her tough swim in the 500-yard freestyle that stood out. She was second to OSU’s Kathrin Demler for most of the race, but stuck on her hip through every turn. Sims finally made her move with 100 yards to go, overtaking Demler and touching her out for the narrow win (4:43.86). Sims also won the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:48.11), combining with junior Sierra Schmidt on a 1-2 finish.

One week after winning three events in her home debut, sophomore Olivia Carter continued her winning ways on Saturday, using a strong back-half to take the 200-yard butterfly (1:56.36).

The Wolverines also got a win in the 200-yard medley relay to begin the meet, clocking in at 1:37.38. MacNeil gave Michigan nearly a two-second lead after the first leg, splitting 23.60. Tucker, junior Claire Maiocco and junior Daria Pyshnenko brought home the win.

Sophomore Allie Klein led the way in the diving well, headlining a 1-3-4 finish on three-meter (313.75) along with juniors Nikki Canale (295.50) and Camryn McPherson (291.55). Klein was also the team’s top finisher on one-meter, taking third (279.00).

Michigan will finish the regular season Friday, Jan. 31 when it hosts Michigan State for Senior Night at Canham Natatorium. The combined men’s and women’s dual meet will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

PRESS RELEASE – MICHIGAN MEN

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 3-ranked University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team won 12 of 16 events, cruising to a 190-110 road win over No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 18) at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

It was the team’s seniors that led the way in the victory. Miles Smachlo took first in both the 100-yard butterfly (47.56) and 200-yard butterfly (1:44.94), while capping off his afternoon leading a 1-2-3 finish in the 200-yard IM (1:48.03). Tommy Cope , a native of nearby Dayton, Ohio, won the 100-yard breaststroke (53.12) and 200-yard breaststroke (1:54.87), garnering NCAA ‘B’ cuts with both swims, while Felix Auböck led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 500-yard freestyle (4:21.40). All four swimmers were at the wall six seconds before the first Buckeye was, symbolizing the performance the Wolverines put up on Saturday.

“I saw a team that didn’t get rattled and didn’t get angry, and I think those two things played a part in our success today,” said head coach Mike Bottom . “Our team stepped up in a tough environment on the road against a rival. Just a tremendous fight all the way through.”

The men led, 95-36, at the halfway point and never looked back. Junior Luiz Gustavo Borges bookended the first break with NCAA ‘B’ cuts in the sprints, winning both the 50-yard freestyle (19.71) and 100-yard freestyle (43.52). In the 1,000-yard freestyle, it was juniors Ricardo Vargas (9:10.97) and Will Roberts (9:11.66) well ahead of the pack, touching nearly 15 seconds clear of third-place finisher Bora Unalmis (9:26.13).

A pair of underclassmen also put up prime performances. Sophomore Patrick Callan led wire-to-wire in the 200-yard freestyle, holding off Ohio State All-American Paul Delakis for the win (1:35.44). Sophomore Eric Storms took advantage of some great underwaters to take the 100-yard backstroke (47.72).

“What happened today is indicative of what Michigan does. We develop people,” added Bottom, referencing Storms and sophomore Jared Daigle , who was runner-up in the 200-yard backstroke. “They started out last year and largely flew under the radar, but are turning into big-time contributors. They’ve stepped up big.”

The Wolverines also picked up a win in the 200-yard medley relay to begin the meet, as the foursome of Storms, sophomore Will Chan , Smachlo and Borges touched collectively at 1:26.10, winning by a second.

In the diving well, junior Ross Todd led the team on one-meter, finishing second (344.85), while junior Chris Canning was the team’s top finisher on three-meter, taking third (375.15).

Michigan will finish the regular season Friday, Jan. 31 when it hosts Michigan State for Senior Night at Canham Natatorium. The combined men’s and women’s dual meet will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The charged atmosphere at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion Saturday afternoon was all about honor and respect as the Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams celebrated 17 student-athletes on their senior day.

The opponent was Michigan … merely the program’s biggest rival. It was Michigan on purpose and it was Michigan out of respect for an Ohio State senior class that was the last to be a part of separate men’s and women’s programs – as freshmen in 2016-17 – and that has been the foundation of the transition to one men’s and women’s program that is among the elite in the Big Ten Conference.

“We honor our seniors and we honor this sport by the way we compete,” Bill Dorenkott, director of swimming and diving, said. “That’s what we are about. That’s what being a Buckeye is about.

“It isn’t easy to combine men’s and women’s programs. But it is a credit to this group that we’ve made this transition so well.”

This senior class has been a part of Ohio State men’s and women’s teams that have each placed in the Top 3 at the last two Big Ten Conference championships with a third consecutive high finish for each expected in about a month. So, because of this senior class, the future looks great for the Buckeyes.

“We are a very good team on the cusp of being elite,” Dorenkott said. “I believe our staff and our team have a good sense of the skills necessary to reach our potential. The Buckeyes have the opportunity to put together a very special February and March.

“This was a fast dual meet. Michigan was everything we thought: well coached and well prepared. We tip our caps to them.”

The No. 3 Wolverines defeated the No. 16 Ohio State men, 190-110. The No. 5 Wolverine women’s team defeated the No. 18 Ohio State women, 165-135. The Buckeyes competed, though.

Sophomore Sally Tafuto took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.55.

Junior Freya Rayner won the 50 freestyle with an NCAA “B” qualifying time of :22.55.

Freshman Thomas Watkins placed first in the 200 backstroke with an NCAA “B” standard time of 1:44.91.

Divers Joseph Canova and Jacob Fielding went one-two on the three-meter springboard, while Lyle Yost took first on one-meter.

Mackenzie Crawford won on women’s one-meter with Genevieve Angerame second.

Freshmen Josie Panitz and Hannah Bach, and junior Hanna Gresser, all reached NCAA “B” qualifying standards in the 100 breaststroke with Panitz second in 1:01.30.

Panitz also took second in the 200 breaststroke with her second “B” cut of the day (2:13.94).

Junior Paul Delakis hit an NCAA “B” qualifying standard with a time of 1:35.74 in the 200 freestyle, good for second place.

Sophomore Jason Matthews finished second in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke events and made NCAA “B” qualifying standards in each race (:53.56 in the 100 and 1:57.68 in the 200).

Senior Kathrin Demler won the 200 individual medley in a “B” qualifying standard time of 1:59.43.

Demler and junior Katie Trace finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 butterfly with NCAA “B” qualifying times of 1:57.02 and 1:59.14.

And Demler was also second in the 500 freestyle in 4:44.15, giving her a total of three “B” standards during the meet.

Senior Noah Lense hit the “B” standard in the 200 butterfly with a second-place swim in 1:46.39.

And then: the senior class was honored with two final wins – “important wins,” said Dorenkott – to cap the meet as both the men’s and women’s 400 freestyle relay teams emerged victorious. First, the women’s team of Petrak, Fulmer, Trace and Rayner won in 3:19.82. Then the men’s fast four of Loy, Matthew Abeysinghe, Semuede Andreis and Delakis won in 2:54.83.

“I am proud of our finish as we won five of the last six events,” Dorenkott said. “The message is pretty simple in that we need to continue to get better moving forward.”

Women’s Results

No. 5 Michigan 165, No. 18 Ohio State 135

Records: Michigan 5-0; Ohio State 6-2

Top Ohio State Finishes

200 medley relay – 2. Bradley, Gresser, Trace, Rayner 1:38.82

1,000 free – 3. Molly Kowal 9:51.29; 4. Georgia Mosher 10:01.28; 5. Natalia Jaspeado 10:04.30

200 free – 1. Sally Tafuto 1:49.55; 5. Kristen Romano 1:50.62

100 back – 2. Amy Fulmer :55.00; 3. Brynna Wolfe :55.68; 4. Rebekah Bradley :55.81

100 breast – 2. Josie Panitz *1:01.30; 3. Hannah Bach *1:01.37; 4. Hanna Gressar *1:01.54

200 fly – 2. Kathrin Demler *1:57.02; 3. Katie Trace 1:59.14

50 free – 1. Freya Rayner *:22.55; 3. Taylor Petrak :22.87; 4. Amanda Palutsis :23.40

3-meter diving – 2. Mackenzie Crawford 296.60

100 free – 2. Taylor Petrak :49.56; 3. Freya Rayner :49.67; 4. Amy Fulmer :50.10

200 back – 3. Kristen Romano 2:00.13

200 breast – 2. Josie Panitz *2:13.94; 3. Hanna Gresser 2:16.54

500 free – 2. Kathrin Demler *4:44.15; 4. Molly Kowal 4:52.96; 5. Sally Tafuto 4:55.33

100 fly – 3. Katie Trace :54.33

1-meter diving – 1. Mackenzie Crawford 280.80; 2. Genevieve Angerame 279.20

200 IM – 1. Katherin Demler *1:59.43; 4. Hanna Gresser 2:04.72

400 free relay – 1. Ohio State “A” (Petrak, Fulmer, Trace, Rayner) 3:19.82

*NCAA “B” qualifying standard

Men’s Results

No. 3 Michigan 190, No. 16 Ohio State 110

Records: Michigan 5-1; Ohio State 4-3

Top Ohio State Finishes

200 medley relay – 2. Kondalski, McDaniel, Lense, Andreis 1:27.13

1,000 free – 4. Matthew Magness 9:28.68; 5. John Sampson 9:33.76

200 free – 2. Paul Delakis 1:35.74*; 4. Andrew Loy 1:37.06

100 back – 2. R.J. Kondalski :48.53; 3. Colin McDermott :48.61; 4. Thomas Watkins :48.66

100 breast – 2. Jason Mathews *:53.56; 5. Hudson McDaniel :54.84

200 fly – 2. Noah Lense *1:46.39; 5. Alex Dillmann 1:48.57

50 free – 3. Semuede Andreis :19.99; 5. Joe Pohlmann :20.67

3-meter diving – 1. Joseph Canova 400.00; 2. Jacob Fielding 385.40

100 free – 2. Matthew Abeysinghe :43.99; 4. Andrew Loy :44.25; 5. Semuede Andreis :44.69

200 back – 1. Thomas Watkins *1:44.91

200 breast – 2. Jason Mathews *1:57.68; 4. Paul Delakis 1:59.21

500 free – 1. Paul Sampson 4:39.61

100 fly – 2. Noah Lense :48.09; 5. Chachi Gustafson :49.41

1-meter diving – 1. Lyle Yost 349.25; 3. Joseph Canova 322.20; 4. Jacob Fielding 310.10

200 IM – 4. Thomas Watkins 1:52.71

400 free relay – 2. Ohio State “A” (Loy, Abeysinghe, Andreis, Delakis) 2:54.83

*NCAA “B” qualifying standard