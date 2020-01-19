Erika Brown Breaks Down 50 Free Best Time in 24.5 Seconds (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 24.17

Trials Cut: 25.99

Top 3

Winning the 50 free in a new pool record and lifetime best was Tennessee senior Erika Brown at 24.57, just holding off World champion Simone Manuel (24.63). Brown just clipped 0.01s off her lifetime best of 24.58, remaining the 8th-fastest US performer in history and No. 8 in the world. Manuel remains No. 6 in the world with her 24.43 from the 2019 US Open.

Taking third place was Mission Viejo Nadadore Margo Geer at 25.08. Winning the B-final was Nashville’s Alex Walsh at 25.51.