Regan Smith Leads Money Earners At PSS Knoxville; Grothe Leads Series Earnings

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
Regan Smith used two wins, two silver medals and the prelims swim bonus to top all money earners at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series at $6,500.
Smith did not attend the series opener in Greensboro, but already sits #3 in overall series earnings. Distance man Zane Grothe added $5,000 in Knoxville and leads all series earners by $2,000. Simone Manuel is second, also hitting both stops so far.
Smith won the prelims bonus, given to the top prelims swim in FINA points. That’s worth $1500. The men’s bonus went to Nyls Korstanje.
Knoxville Prelims Bonuses
- Women: Regan Smith, 100 back, 59.00 (929 FINA points)
- Men: Nyls Korstanje, 100 free, 49.23 (865 FINA points)
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Individual events:
- First place = $1,500
- Second place = $1000
- Third place = $500
Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:
- $1500 to top woman and top man
Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:
- $10,000
Knoxville PRIZE MONEY LIST
Note: these lists track ‘money earned’, though not necessarily ‘money accepted.’ Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or college swimming are under certain restrictions about how much prize money they can accept.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Knoxville Total
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Prelims Bonus
|Regan
|Smith
|$6,500
|2
|2
|$1,500
|Zane
|Grothe
|$5,000
|2
|2
|Erica
|Sullivan
|$4,500
|3
|Carson
|Foster
|$3,500
|2
|1
|Madisyn
|Cox
|$3,000
|2
|Annie
|Lazor
|$3,000
|2
|Nyls
|Korstanje
|$3,000
|1
|$1,500
|Simone
|Manuel
|$3,000
|3
|Javier
|Acevedo
|$2,500
|1
|1
|Hali
|Flickinger
|$2,500
|1
|1
|Will
|Licon
|$2,500
|1
|1
|Allison
|Schmitt
|$2,500
|1
|1
|Kieran
|Smith
|$2,500
|1
|1
|Erika
|Brown
|$2,000
|1
|1
|Nic
|Fink
|$2,000
|1
|1
|Alexander
|Norgaard
|$2,000
|1
|1
|Emily
|Escobedo
|$2,000
|2
|Anton
|McKee
|$2,000
|2
|Mackenzie
|Darragh
|$1,500
|1
|Amanda
|Kendall
|$1,500
|1
|Penny
|Oleksiak
|$1,500
|1
|Justin
|Ress
|$1,500
|1
|Giles
|Smith
|$1,500
|1
|Zach
|Apple
|$1,500
|1
|Ryan
|Held
|$1,500
|1
|1
|Alex
|Walsh
|$1,500
|1
|1
|Melanie
|Margalis
|$1,500
|3
|Jarod
|Arroyo
|$1,000
|1
|Phoebe
|Bacon
|$1,000
|1
|David
|Curtiss
|$1,000
|1
|Dean
|Farris
|$1,000
|1
|Kaersten
|Meitz
|$1,000
|1
|Andrew
|Seliskar
|$1,000
|1
|Isabelle
|Stadden
|$1,000
|1
|Kristel
|Kobrich
|$1,000
|1
|David
|Heron
|$1,000
|1
|Jake
|Magahey
|$1,000
|2
|Sam
|Stewart
|$1,000
|2
|Joey
|Reilman
|$750
|0.5
|0.5
|Andy
|Song An
|$750
|0.5
|0.5
|Taylor
|Abbott
|$500
|1
|Helena
|Bach
|$500
|1
|Kelsi
|Dahlia
|$500
|1
|Mariah
|Denigan
|$500
|1
|Bethany
|Galat
|$500
|1
|Margo
|Geer
|$500
|1
|Jade
|Hannah
|$500
|1
|Zach
|Harting
|$500
|1
|Ali
|Khalafalla
|$500
|1
|Emma
|Weyant
|$500
|1
|Lisa
|Bratton
|$500
|1
|Yuri
|Kisil
|$500
|1
|Amanda
|Nunan
|$500
|1
|Tobias
|Bjerg
|$250
|0.5
|Michael
|Houlie
|$250
|0.5
2020 Series Money List
|First Name
|Last Name
|Total
|Greensboro
|Knoxville
|Zane
|Grothe
|$9,000
|$4,000
|$5,000
|Simone
|Manuel
|$7,000
|$4,000
|$3,000
|Regan
|Smith
|$6,500
|$0
|$6,500
|Katie
|Ledecky
|$6,500
|$6,500
|$0
|Carson
|Foster
|$6,000
|$2,500
|$3,500
|Madisyn
|Cox
|$6,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|Nyls
|Korstanje
|$5,000
|$2,000
|$3,000
|Hali
|Flickinger
|$5,000
|$2,500
|$2,500
|Allison
|Schmitt
|$5,000
|$2,500
|$2,500
|Erica
|Sullivan
|$4,500
|$0
|$4,500
|Justin
|Ress
|$4,500
|$3,000
|$1,500
|Luca
|Urlando
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|Isabelle
|Stadden
|$3,500
|$2,500
|$1,000
|Annie
|Lazor
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,000
|Javier
|Acevedo
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|Will
|Licon
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|Kieran
|Smith
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|Dean
|Farris
|$2,500
|$1,500
|$1,000
|Sophie
|Hansson
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|Ally
|McHugh
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|Ashley
|Twichell
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|Chris
|Wieser
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|Andrew
|Wilson
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$0
|Erika
|Brown
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|Emily
|Escobedo
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|Nic
|Fink
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|Anton
|McKee
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|Alexander
|Norgaard
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|Mitch
|D’Arrigo
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|Anton
|McKee
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|Jacob
|Pebley
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|Christopher
|Reid
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|Mackenzie
|Darragh
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Ryan
|Held
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Amanda
|Kendall
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Melanie
|Margalis
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Penny
|Oleksiak
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Giles
|Smith
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Alex
|Walsh
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Zach
|Apple
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|Michael
|Chadwick
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Catie
|Deloof
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Jay
|Litherland
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Ryan
|Lochte
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Maggie
|MacNeil
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Luis
|Martinez
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Kylie
|Masse
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|Jarod
|Arroyo
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Phoebe
|Bacon
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|David
|Curtiss
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Jake
|Magahey
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Kaersten
|Meitz
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Andrew
|Seliskar
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Sam
|Stewart
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Kristel
|Kobrich
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|David
|Heron
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|Kathleen
|Baker
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Carlos
|Claverie
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Matthew
|Fenlon
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Molly
|Hannis
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Leah
|Hayes
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Jacob
|Heidtmann
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Charlotte
|Hook
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Torri
|Huske
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Hannah
|Moore
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Jorge
|Murillo
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|Joey
|Reilman
|$750
|$0
|$750
|Andy
|Song An
|$750
|$0
|$750
|Taylor
|Abbott
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Helena
|Bach
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Kelsi
|Dahlia
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Mariah
|Denigan
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Bethany
|Galat
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Margo
|Geer
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Jade
|Hannah
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Zach
|Harting
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Ali
|Khalafalla
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Emma
|Weyant
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Lisa
|Bratton
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Yuri
|Kisil
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Amanda
|Nunan
|$500
|$0
|$500
|Christian
|Bayo
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Katharine
|Berkoff
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Rachel
|Bernhardt
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Santi
|Corredor
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Connor
|Daniels
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Ali
|Deloof
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Abrahm
|DeVine
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Anastasia
|Gorbenko
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Ian
|Ho
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Megan
|Kingsley
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Ting Wen
|Quah
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Melissa
|Rodrigues
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Kate
|Sanderson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Jack
|Saunderson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Coleman
|Stewart
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Kendyl
|Stewart
|$500
|$500
|$0
|Tobias
|Bjerg
|$250
|$0
|$250
|Michael
|Houlie
|$250
|$0
|$250
How does that work with college students? Does she not get the money, or is it put in an account for after college? I’m not knowelegeable about NCAA rules, or is she going pro? Again, I haven’t kept up on this subject. Thanks