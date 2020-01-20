Regan Smith Leads Money Earners At PSS Knoxville; Grothe Leads Series Earnings

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Regan Smith used two wins, two silver medals and the prelims swim bonus to top all money earners at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series at $6,500.

Smith did not attend the series opener in Greensboro, but already sits #3 in overall series earnings. Distance man Zane Grothe added $5,000 in Knoxville and leads all series earners by $2,000. Simone Manuel is second, also hitting both stops so far.

Smith won the prelims bonus, given to the top prelims swim in FINA points. That’s worth $1500. The men’s bonus went to Nyls Korstanje.

Knoxville Prelims Bonuses

Women: Regan Smith , 100 back, 59.00 (929 FINA points)

100 back, 59.00 (929 FINA points) Men: Nyls Korstanje, 100 free, 49.23 (865 FINA points)

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Individual events:

First place = $1,500

Second place = $1000

Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

$1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

$10,000

Knoxville PRIZE MONEY LIST

Note: these lists track ‘money earned’, though not necessarily ‘money accepted.’ Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or college swimming are under certain restrictions about how much prize money they can accept.

First Name Last Name Knoxville Total 1st 2nd 3rd Prelims Bonus Regan Smith $6,500 2 2 $1,500 Zane Grothe $5,000 2 2 Erica Sullivan $4,500 3 Carson Foster $3,500 2 1 Madisyn Cox $3,000 2 Annie Lazor $3,000 2 Nyls Korstanje $3,000 1 $1,500 Simone Manuel $3,000 3 Javier Acevedo $2,500 1 1 Hali Flickinger $2,500 1 1 Will Licon $2,500 1 1 Allison Schmitt $2,500 1 1 Kieran Smith $2,500 1 1 Erika Brown $2,000 1 1 Nic Fink $2,000 1 1 Alexander Norgaard $2,000 1 1 Emily Escobedo $2,000 2 Anton McKee $2,000 2 Mackenzie Darragh $1,500 1 Amanda Kendall $1,500 1 Penny Oleksiak $1,500 1 Justin Ress $1,500 1 Giles Smith $1,500 1 Zach Apple $1,500 1 Ryan Held $1,500 1 1 Alex Walsh $1,500 1 1 Melanie Margalis $1,500 3 Jarod Arroyo $1,000 1 Phoebe Bacon $1,000 1 David Curtiss $1,000 1 Dean Farris $1,000 1 Kaersten Meitz $1,000 1 Andrew Seliskar $1,000 1 Isabelle Stadden $1,000 1 Kristel Kobrich $1,000 1 David Heron $1,000 1 Jake Magahey $1,000 2 Sam Stewart $1,000 2 Joey Reilman $750 0.5 0.5 Andy Song An $750 0.5 0.5 Taylor Abbott $500 1 Helena Bach $500 1 Kelsi Dahlia $500 1 Mariah Denigan $500 1 Bethany Galat $500 1 Margo Geer $500 1 Jade Hannah $500 1 Zach Harting $500 1 Ali Khalafalla $500 1 Emma Weyant $500 1 Lisa Bratton $500 1 Yuri Kisil $500 1 Amanda Nunan $500 1 Tobias Bjerg $250 0.5 Michael Houlie $250 0.5

2020 Series Money List