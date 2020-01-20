Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Leads Money Earners At PSS Knoxville; Grothe Leads Series Earnings

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Regan Smith used two wins, two silver medals and the prelims swim bonus to top all money earners at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series at $6,500.

Smith did not attend the series opener in Greensboro, but already sits #3 in overall series earnings. Distance man Zane Grothe added $5,000 in Knoxville and leads all series earners by $2,000. Simone Manuel is second, also hitting both stops so far.

Smith won the prelims bonus, given to the top prelims swim in FINA points. That’s worth $1500. The men’s bonus went to Nyls Korstanje.

Knoxville Prelims Bonuses

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Full prize Money Format here

Individual events:

  • First place = $1,500
  • Second place = $1000
  • Third place = $500

Top prelims swim (in FINA points) at each meet:

  • $1500 to top woman and top man

Top overall swim (in FINA points) for the whole series:

  • $10,000

Knoxville PRIZE MONEY LIST

Note: these lists track ‘money earned’, though not necessarily ‘money accepted.’ Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or college swimming are under certain restrictions about how much prize money they can accept.

First Name Last Name Knoxville Total 1st 2nd 3rd Prelims Bonus
Regan Smith $6,500 2 2 $1,500
Zane Grothe $5,000 2 2
Erica Sullivan $4,500 3
Carson Foster $3,500 2 1
Madisyn Cox $3,000 2
Annie Lazor $3,000 2
Nyls Korstanje $3,000 1 $1,500
Simone Manuel $3,000 3
Javier Acevedo $2,500 1 1
Hali Flickinger $2,500 1 1
Will Licon $2,500 1 1
Allison Schmitt $2,500 1 1
Kieran Smith $2,500 1 1
Erika Brown $2,000 1 1
Nic Fink $2,000 1 1
Alexander Norgaard $2,000 1 1
Emily Escobedo $2,000 2
Anton McKee $2,000 2
Mackenzie Darragh $1,500 1
Amanda Kendall $1,500 1
Penny Oleksiak $1,500 1
Justin Ress $1,500 1
Giles Smith $1,500 1
Zach Apple $1,500 1
Ryan Held $1,500 1 1
Alex Walsh $1,500 1 1
Melanie Margalis $1,500 3
Jarod Arroyo $1,000 1
Phoebe Bacon $1,000 1
David Curtiss $1,000 1
Dean Farris $1,000 1
Kaersten Meitz $1,000 1
Andrew Seliskar $1,000 1
Isabelle Stadden $1,000 1
Kristel Kobrich $1,000 1
David Heron $1,000 1
Jake Magahey $1,000 2
Sam Stewart $1,000 2
Joey Reilman $750 0.5 0.5
Andy Song An $750 0.5 0.5
Taylor Abbott $500 1
Helena Bach $500 1
Kelsi Dahlia $500 1
Mariah Denigan $500 1
Bethany Galat $500 1
Margo Geer $500 1
Jade Hannah $500 1
Zach Harting $500 1
Ali Khalafalla $500 1
Emma Weyant $500 1
Lisa Bratton $500 1
Yuri Kisil $500 1
Amanda Nunan $500 1
Tobias Bjerg $250 0.5
Michael Houlie $250 0.5

2020 Series Money List

First Name Last Name Total Greensboro Knoxville
Zane Grothe $9,000 $4,000 $5,000
Simone Manuel $7,000 $4,000 $3,000
Regan Smith $6,500 $0 $6,500
Katie Ledecky $6,500 $6,500 $0
Carson Foster $6,000 $2,500 $3,500
Madisyn Cox $6,000 $3,000 $3,000
Nyls Korstanje $5,000 $2,000 $3,000
Hali Flickinger $5,000 $2,500 $2,500
Allison Schmitt $5,000 $2,500 $2,500
Erica Sullivan $4,500 $0 $4,500
Justin Ress $4,500 $3,000 $1,500
Luca Urlando $4,000 $4,000 $0
Isabelle Stadden $3,500 $2,500 $1,000
Annie Lazor $3,000 $0 $3,000
Javier Acevedo $2,500 $0 $2,500
Will Licon $2,500 $0 $2,500
Kieran Smith $2,500 $0 $2,500
Dean Farris $2,500 $1,500 $1,000
Sophie Hansson $2,500 $2,500 $0
Ally McHugh $2,500 $2,500 $0
Ashley Twichell $2,500 $2,500 $0
Chris Wieser $2,500 $2,500 $0
Andrew Wilson $2,500 $2,500 $0
Erika Brown $2,000 $0 $2,000
Emily Escobedo $2,000 $0 $2,000
Nic Fink $2,000 $0 $2,000
Anton McKee $2,000 $0 $2,000
Alexander Norgaard $2,000 $0 $2,000
Mitch D’Arrigo $2,000 $2,000 $0
Anton McKee $2,000 $2,000 $0
Jacob Pebley $2,000 $2,000 $0
Christopher Reid $2,000 $2,000 $0
Mackenzie Darragh $1,500 $0 $1,500
Ryan Held $1,500 $0 $1,500
Amanda Kendall $1,500 $0 $1,500
Melanie Margalis $1,500 $0 $1,500
Penny Oleksiak $1,500 $0 $1,500
Giles Smith $1,500 $0 $1,500
Alex Walsh $1,500 $0 $1,500
Zach Apple $1,500 $0 $1,500
Michael Chadwick $1,500 $1,500 $0
Catie Deloof $1,500 $1,500 $0
Jay Litherland $1,500 $1,500 $0
Ryan Lochte $1,500 $1,500 $0
Maggie MacNeil $1,500 $1,500 $0
Luis Martinez $1,500 $1,500 $0
Kylie Masse $1,500 $1,500 $0
Jarod Arroyo $1,000 $0 $1,000
Phoebe Bacon $1,000 $0 $1,000
David Curtiss $1,000 $0 $1,000
Jake Magahey $1,000 $0 $1,000
Kaersten Meitz $1,000 $0 $1,000
Andrew Seliskar $1,000 $0 $1,000
Sam Stewart $1,000 $0 $1,000
Kristel Kobrich $1,000 $0 $1,000
David Heron $1,000 $0 $1,000
Kathleen Baker $1,000 $1,000 $0
Carlos Claverie $1,000 $1,000 $0
Matthew Fenlon $1,000 $1,000 $0
Molly Hannis $1,000 $1,000 $0
Leah Hayes $1,000 $1,000 $0
Jacob Heidtmann $1,000 $1,000 $0
Charlotte Hook $1,000 $1,000 $0
Torri Huske $1,000 $1,000 $0
Hannah Moore $1,000 $1,000 $0
Jorge Murillo $1,000 $1,000 $0
Joey Reilman $750 $0 $750
Andy Song An $750 $0 $750
Taylor Abbott $500 $0 $500
Helena Bach $500 $0 $500
Kelsi Dahlia $500 $0 $500
Mariah Denigan $500 $0 $500
Bethany Galat $500 $0 $500
Margo Geer $500 $0 $500
Jade Hannah $500 $0 $500
Zach Harting $500 $0 $500
Ali Khalafalla $500 $0 $500
Emma Weyant $500 $0 $500
Lisa Bratton $500 $0 $500
Yuri Kisil $500 $0 $500
Amanda Nunan $500 $0 $500
Christian Bayo $500 $500 $0
Katharine Berkoff $500 $500 $0
Rachel Bernhardt $500 $500 $0
Santi Corredor $500 $500 $0
Connor Daniels $500 $500 $0
Ali Deloof $500 $500 $0
Abrahm DeVine $500 $500 $0
Anastasia Gorbenko $500 $500 $0
Ian Ho $500 $500 $0
Megan Kingsley $500 $500 $0
Ting Wen Quah $500 $500 $0
Melissa Rodrigues $500 $500 $0
Kate Sanderson $500 $500 $0
Jack Saunderson $500 $500 $0
Coleman Stewart $500 $500 $0
Kendyl Stewart $500 $500 $0
Tobias Bjerg $250 $0 $250
Michael Houlie $250 $0 $250

Coach D

How does that work with college students? Does she not get the money, or is it put in an account for after college? I’m not knowelegeable about NCAA rules, or is she going pro? Again, I haven’t kept up on this subject. Thanks

16 minutes ago

