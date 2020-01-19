North Texas Takes Senior Day Win Over Incarnate Word

North Texas vs. Incarnate Word

Jan. 17, 2020

Hosted by Ball State

Short Course Yards

Full Results

North Texas 163 Incarnate Word 127

DENTON – The Mean Green got back to their winning ways with a 163-127 dual win over Incarnate Word Friday night at home. The win helped North Texas (3-2) finish off their third consecutive undefeated home slate.

“Overall this meet was a total team effort collectively from start to finish,” head coach Brittany Roth said. “We knew that Incarnate Word was a very good team and that this meet would be a dogfight and you saw that all throughout.”

After a North Texas win in the 400 Medley Relay to kick off the meet, the Cardinals would take the next three events to grow a 44-30 lead heading into event number five. Freshman Jenny Holwell would get the Mean Green nine huge points with a win in the 100 Breaststroke to bring the score to 49-44 in favor of Incarnate Word.

The Mean Green would take three of the next five events including victories from Kaitlyn Carr (50 Freestyle, 24.58), Meghan Miller (One-Meter Dive, 249.75) and Leigh Faires McGee (100 Freestyle, 52.77). The teams would head into the first break of the meet with the Cardinals holding a 66-65 advantage.

Cardinal wins in events 10-14 plus some big performances from Mean Green swimmers would send the teams into the final break of the meet with the hosts holding a 134-132 lead. North Texas came out of the second break on a mission, senior Jowita Sienczyk and Holwell going one, two in the 100 Individual Medley to claim 13 more points for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green would close out the meet with a big win in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Sophomore Bryanna Vasquez , freshmen Kaitlyn Carr , Allison Scott would get North Texas within striking distance before McGee got into the pool. The Jackson, Mississippi native would take over once she got in the water to secure the final event win and the meet victory for the Mean Green.

North Texas would close out the day by celebrating their two seniors; Jowita Sienczyk and diver Gabryella Silva . Coach Roth knew the importance of getting a win on senior day, and was proud of her team for getting the job done.

“I think the win puts a little cherry on top of their last home meet,” Roth said. “It’s a night that has a lot of emotion that I don’t think people expect to have and for those two today meant a lot and for the team to pull out the win I think it was really great for those two.”

The win secured the fifth straight head-to-head victory for North Texas over Incarnate Word and continued the unbeaten home dual streak under coach Roth. The Mean Green will be back in action at the end of the month when they head to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State and the University of Iowa.