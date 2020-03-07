Michael Andrew Breaks Down Block of Consistent Training, Lifting More (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS
PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 2018
Top 3
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel (GSC)- 50.92 *PSS Record
- SILVER: Michael Andrew (RPC)- 51.33
- BRONZE: Marius Kusch (TE)- 51.68
After taking out an early lead, Michael Andrew slowly began to fade as Caeleb Dressel gained on him. At the finish, it was Dressel who blasted a 2020 top World time of 50.92. Meanwhile, Andrew’s second-place time of 51.33 re-set his PB from this morning, good enough for 6th in the world. German Marius Kusch set a season best of 51.68 for third. During prelims, Kusch set a World #8 time of 51.54.
Harvard’s Umitcan Gures won the B-final in a 52.69, touching out John Shebat (52.79) by a tenth.
