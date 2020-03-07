Michael Andrew Breaks Down Block of Consistent Training, Lifting More (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 2018

Top 3

After taking out an early lead, Michael Andrew slowly began to fade as Caeleb Dressel gained on him. At the finish, it was Dressel who blasted a 2020 top World time of 50.92. Meanwhile, Andrew’s second-place time of 51.33 re-set his PB from this morning, good enough for 6th in the world. German Marius Kusch set a season best of 51.68 for third. During prelims, Kusch set a World #8 time of 51.54.

Harvard’s Umitcan Gures won the B-final in a 52.69, touching out John Shebat (52.79) by a tenth.