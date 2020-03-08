Dressel Breaks PSS Record with 21.51 50 FR, Ties 6th-Fastest Career Time

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Caeleb Dressel finished out the Des Moines Pro Swim Series with a bang, swimming his fastest 50 free since the 2019 World Champs last Summer. Dressel won the race with a 21.51, breaking the Pro Swim Series record of 21.56, which was held by Nathan Adrian from the 2015 PSS in Minneapolis. The time ties Dressel’s 6th fastest 50 of his career, and marks his fastest performance ever outside of World Champs or US Nationals. Here are Dressel’s top 10 50s to date:

1 21.04 2019 World Champs – Finals 2 21.15 2017 World Champs – Finals 3 21.18 2019 World Champs – Semifinals 4 21.29 2017 World Champs – Semifinals 5 21.49 2019 World Champs – Prelims 6* 21.51 2019 Fran Crippen SMOC 6* 21.51 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines 8* 21.53 2015 Summer Nationals – Finals 8* 21.53 2017 Summer Nationals – Finals 10 21.61 2017 World Champs – Prelims

Dressel’s time comes in as the #2 time in the world this year. Here was the world top 5 heading into today: