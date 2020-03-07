Olivia Smoliga: “I feel like I really sunk my teeth into the race” (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

In a hotly contested women’s 100 free final that saw four women break 54, Siobhan Haughey powered her way to the win in a time of 53.30, breaking her Hong Kong National Record of 53.32 set last June. Haughey lowers her season-best of 53.33 set in January to break out of a tie with Ranomi Kromowidjojo and take sole possession of fifth-place in the world rankings this season.

Simone Manuel was just a tick slower than Haughey on both 50s to take second in 53.55, a tenth off her time from the Knoxville PSS in January (53.44).

Allison Schmitt and Mallory Comerford were both out a bit slower than the two front-runners at the 50 but closed well to take third and fourth in 53.80 and 53.87 respectively. Schmitt’s time stands up as a new best, lowering her 53.87 from the 2016 Olympic Trials. For Comerford, it marks her first time sub-54 this season.

Team Elite’s Andi Murez got her hand on the wall first in a tight B-final, clocking 54.80.