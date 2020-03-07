2020 NAIA Men’s Nationals Day 4 Prelims: Keiser, SCAD Still Battling for Title

2020 NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Keiser University (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Day Four

Saturday evening heat sheets

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:45.61 Ryan Searles, SCAD 2012

Top 8 qualifiers:

Jan Suchan, Keiser 1:48.13 Marti Ranea, Keiser 1:49.03 Gio Zachar, SCAD 1:50.08 Garrett Green, Keiser 1:50.50 Hayen Hebenstreit, Asbury 1:51.54 Alex Torrents, Keiser 1:52.73 Michael Richmond, Midland 1:52.98 John Tarpey, Loyola 1:53.77

Every single qualifier for the men’s 200 back A final improved their seed time to earn a top-8 spot. Loyola New Orleans senior John Tarpey, who placed 11th in 2019, dropped nearly 2.2 seconds to swim a 1:53.77, only .27 off his time from last year’s final. Also improving by 2 seconds were Midland freshman Michael Richmond (7th with 1:52.98), Asbury freshman Haden Heberstreit (5th with 1:51.54), and Keiser sophomore Garrett Green (4th with 1:50.50).

Keiser freshman Marti Ranea took 1.9 seconds off his entry time to qualify second with 1:49.03, just 9/10 behind teammate and defending champion Jan Suchan (1st with 1:48.13). Another Keiser sophomore, Alex Torrents, went 1.2 seconds faster than his entry time and finished 6th with 1:52.73. Torrents was 8th in last year’s final. Gio Zachar from SCAD improved by .5 and earned the 3rd spot for finals with 1:50.08. Zachar earned bronze in 2019.

Tonight’s B final will consist of Lindsey Wilson freshman William Thilwind, ONU junior Seth Cripe (-1.9), Loyola New Orleans senior Blaise Wise (-2.75), Cumberlands senior Joel Westerlind, Ryan Joehl from St Ambrose (-1.8), Cumberlands sophomore Nic Cecioni (-1), and Lincoln senior Marko Dominovic (-.07).

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 42.53 Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist 3/8/2014

Top 8 qualifiers:

Keiser junior Jared Ingram went .16 better than his entry time to win the morning heats of 100 free with 45.00. Teammate and defending champion Marcel Nagy qualified third with 45.34. Nagy won with 43.92 in 2019. Just .02 behind Ingram was SCAD junior Zoltan Monori with 45.02, a half-second improvement from his third-place time in last year’s final.

Lindsey Wilson freshman Calvin Coetzee went 45.38 to qualify 4th, just ahead of St Andrews junior Quentin Cooper (-.9), Midland sophomore Scott Cain, SCAD sophomore Irvin Hoost (-.9), and Loyola junior Jack Jackson (-.1).

Lasse Jorgensen from Keiser improved his entry time by .8 and placed 9th with 46.21. SCAD junior Miles Kredich was .01 back, followed by Warren Massimini of Loyola, Ismail Lahrichi of Keiser, Bethel-Kentucky’s Brock Lane (-1.8), West Virginia Tech senior Felipe Ruiz (-1.1), Lincoln freshman Joshua Smith, and Keiser junior Matias Lazzerini (-.5).

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:56.96 Fernando Morillas, Oklahoma Baptist 3/7/2015

Top 8 qualifiers:

Levente Sardi, Keiser 1:59.91 Tyler Penney, Midland 2:00.03 Paulo Dias Ignacio Jr, Wvu-Tech 2:01.55 Kevi Krupitzer, St Ambrose 2:03.26 Kenny Chism, SCAD 2:03.69 Tom Higdon, Simpson 2:03.75 Lukas Macek, Keiser 2:04.24 Eduardo Ojeda, Keiser 2:04.29

Keiser junior Levente Sardi led the qualifiers for the men’s 200 breast final with 1:59.91, improving his seed time by 2.7 seconds. Teammate Lukas Macek, the defending champion, made it 7th into tonight’s final with 2:04.24. Keiser freshman Eduardo Ojeda chopped 1.7 seconds off his seed time and qualified 8th in 2:04.29.

Midland junior Tyler Penney (-.3), West Virginia Tech senior Paulo Dias Ignacio Jr (-1), Kevin Krupitzer from St Ambrose (-2.8), SCAD freshman Kenny Chism (-5), and Tom Higdon of Simpson (-1.7) also made the A final. Dias Ignacio stunned the field on Friday night to win the 100 breast, WVU Tech’s first-ever national title. He was third in this event last year; Penney was 6th.

B final qualifiers included freshman Mikolaj Kala from Cumberlands (-.85), SCAD freshman Dan Chevere, SCAD sophomore Dillon Hall (-2.1), Asbury junior Ronan Passman (-2.5), Alejandro Evreinoff of ONU (-2.1), Union junior Jared Smith (-4), Life freshman Anton Smal, and Life sophomore Victor Lima (-1.2).

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:45.27 Iran Cavalcante- Almeida, Olivet Nazarene 3/3/2018

Top 8 qualifiers:

George Harsanyi, SCAD / Miles Kredich, SCAD (tie) 1:50.29 – Alex Wu, Asbury 1:50.73 Andrew Clifford, College of Idaho 1:51.48 Lucas Mourao, Union 1:52.25 Maik Rieffenstahl, SCAD 1:52.30 Csaba Vekony, Keiser 1:52.39 Niklas Nyblom, Keiser 1:52.40

SCAD training partners, junior George Harsanyi and junior Miles Kredich, put up the exact same time in prelims of the men’s 200 fly to lead the qualifiers with 1:50.29. Defending champion Alex Wu of Asbury went 1:50.73 to qualify third.

College of Idaho’s Andrew Clilfford improved his seed time by .65 to land 4th with 1:51.48 ahead of Lucas Mourao from Union (-.5), SCAD sophomore Maik Rieffenstahl (-.7), Keiser junior Csaba Vekony, and Keiser freshman Niklas Nyblom.

B-final qualifiers were Trent Dungey of Life (-1.2), Jacob Klassen from College of Idaho (-.9), ONU freshman Christian Mikrut (-1.2), Keiser freshman Haakon Syrrist (-.6), Thomas senior Sah Ayric (-1.5), Cumberlands freshman Trey Wolfram (-3.4), Lindsey Wilson freshman Reece Kincaid (-.9), and Keiser senior Josh Harriott (-2.2).

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Meet Record: 2:56.93 Oklahoma Baptist University, OBU (J Goyetche, M Sambolin, J Sossa, D Ramirez) 3/7/2015

Top 8 qualifiers:

Lindsey Wilson 3:04.48 Keiser 3:04.82 SCAD 3:05.18 Midland 3:05.96 Loyola 3:05.97 St Ambrose 3:06.84 Union 3:08.89 College of Idaho 3:09.27

Men’s 1 Meter Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 587.35 Grant Brehaut, Simon Fraser 2004

Top 8 qualifiers:

Nic Carrier, College of Idaho 196.55

Nic Carrier of College of Idaho scored 196.55 points in prelims and will dive for all 20 points in finals.

Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

Meet Record: 15:18.39 Joel Thatcher, SCAD 3/4/2017

Top 8:

Pol Roch, Keiser 15:52.91 Josh Smilie, SCAD 15:59.77 DJ Nowacki, SCAD 16:03.53 Graham Williams, College of Idaho 16:24.51 Sebast Escobar, Campbellsville 16:26.48 Josh Harriott, Keiser 16:26.98 Marcos de Paula Damaso Wvu-Tech 16:31.70 Michael Cain, Cumberlands 16:33.06

Sophomore Pol Roch of Keiser, who was runner-up last year as a freshman (with 15:40.46), improved his seed time by 35.6 seconds to log the fastest mile time of the afternoon going 15:52.91. SCAD senior Josh Smilie dropped 30.3 seconds to break 16 seconds for the first time. His teammate DJ Nowacki, a junior, took 29 seconds off his entry time to come in third with 16:03.53. Smilie was 6th last year (with 16:07.20); Nowacki, 13th (with 16:31.37).

The rest of the top 8 from the earlier heats, all of whom should score, are Graham Williams from College of Idaho (-10.9), Campbellsville freshman Sebastian Escobar (-3.5), Keiser senior Josh Harriott (-3.7), Marcos de Paula Damaso of West Virginia Tech (-3.1), and Michael Cain from Cumberlands (-11.9).

Men’s Team Scores – Day 3