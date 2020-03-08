2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 4 Race Videos

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The concluding session of the 2020 Pro Swim Series meet featured the finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.

After Leah Smith and Akaram Mahmoud won their respective 800 free heats, Regan Smith once again shined in the backstrokes, re-setting her own PSS record in the 100 back (58.19). Smith’s time remains No. 1 in the world while Kathleen Baker‘s runner-up swim (58.56) moves her to #3 in the world this season.

Highlighting the evening was the women’s 200 IM final, where Madisyn Cox and Melanie Margalis duked it out for roughly 2 minutes. At the touch, it was a tie between the duo, both clocking in 2:09.03. Margalis’ win also aided her an IM sweep in Des Moines.

The meet concluded with the men’s 50 free final, where Caeleb Dressel was dominant from start to finish. At the wall, Dressel took down Nathan Adrian‘s 2016 PSS record with a 21.51, the fastest swim in 2020. Adrian was also seen in the final, taking second at 21.88. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Canadian Brent Hayden snagged third in 21.97, hitting the Olympic “A” cut.

Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals

PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals

PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom (USA), 2014

Women’s 100 Back Finals

PSS Record: 58.26, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Men’s 100 Back Finals

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019

Men’s 200 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018

Women’s 200 IM Finals

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Men’s 200 IM Finals

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

Women’s 50 Free Finals

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016

