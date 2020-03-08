2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 4 Race Videos

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
Saturday Finals Recap
The concluding session of the 2020 Pro Swim Series meet featured the finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.
After Leah Smith and Akaram Mahmoud won their respective 800 free heats, Regan Smith once again shined in the backstrokes, re-setting her own PSS record in the 100 back (58.19). Smith’s time remains No. 1 in the world while Kathleen Baker‘s runner-up swim (58.56) moves her to #3 in the world this season.
Highlighting the evening was the women’s 200 IM final, where Madisyn Cox and Melanie Margalis duked it out for roughly 2 minutes. At the touch, it was a tie between the duo, both clocking in 2:09.03. Margalis’ win also aided her an IM sweep in Des Moines.
The meet concluded with the men’s 50 free final, where Caeleb Dressel was dominant from start to finish. At the wall, Dressel took down Nathan Adrian‘s 2016 PSS record with a 21.51, the fastest swim in 2020. Adrian was also seen in the final, taking second at 21.88. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Canadian Brent Hayden snagged third in 21.97, hitting the Olympic “A” cut.
Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals
- PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 8:23.46
- SILVER: Hali Flickinger (Sun Devil)- 8:29.96
- BRONZE: Kaersten Meitz (Boilermaker)- 8:32.21
Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals
- PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom (USA), 2014
Top 3
- GOLD: Akaram Mahmoud (Wolfpack Elite)- 7:55.89
- SILVER: Nick Norman (Cal Aquatics)- 7:56.30
- BRONZE: Arik Katz (Sarasota Tsunami)- 8:01.66
Women’s 100 Back Finals
PSS Record: 58.26, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
Top 3
- GOLD: Regan Smith (Riptide)- 58.18 *PSS Record
- SILVER: Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)- 58.56
- BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldog)- 59.25
Men’s 100 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics)- 52.79
- SILVER: Jacob Pebley (Team Elite)- 54.45
- BRONZE: Grigory Tarasevich (Cardinal)- 54.53
Women’s 200 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
Top 3
- GOLD: Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo)- 2:21.67
- SILVER: Lilly King (Indiana)- 2:22.95
- BRONZE: Bethany Galat (Aggie)- 2:26.60
Men’s 200 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
Top 3
- GOLD: Nic Fink (Athens Bulldog)- 2:09.87
- SILVER: Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldog)- 2:11.61
- BRONZE: Kevin Cordes (Athens Bulldog)- 2:11.99
Women’s 200 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
Top 3
- GOLD: Madisyn Cox (Texas) & Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 2:09.03
- SILVER: (tie)
- BRONZE: Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 2:13.60
Men’s 200 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
Top 3
- GOLD: Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 1:56.83
- SILVER: Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics)- 1:58.01
- BRONZE: Jacob Heidtmann (Team Elite)- 1:59.78
Women’s 50 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Kasia Wasick (Poland)- 24.58
- SILVER: Simone Manuel (Alto)- 24.68
- BRONZE: Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 24.86
MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016
Top 3
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel (Gator)- 21.51 *PSS Record
- SILVER: Nathan Adrian (Cal Aquatics)- 21.88
- BRONZE: Brent Hayden (Canada)- 21.97
