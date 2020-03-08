Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Held Analyzes 100 Free Field Heading into Olympic Trials (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

  1. Zach Apple, MVN, 48.59
  2. Tate Jackson, TXLA, 48.72
  3. Dean Farris, HARV, 48.97

Zach Apple successfully defended his top seed from the prelims, winning the men’s 100 free in a time of 48.59. Apple proved superior on the second 50 of the race, closing in 25.26 to edge out Tate Jackson. Apple, 22, leads the world rankings after going 47.69 in December at the US Open.

Jackson posted his fastest time ever at a non-taper meet in 48.72, taking second, while Dean Farris (48.97), Ryan Held (48.99) and Blake Pieroni (49.00) had virtually nothing between them as took third, fourth and fifth. Farris is the only one of the three who has been faster this season (48.45 at US Open).

In the B-final, Caeleb Dressel got out quick in 23.02, but Nathan Adrian stormed home with a back-half split of 25.24 to run down the reigning world champ and win the heat in 48.62, putting him eighth in the world. Dressel clocked 48.68, just off his 48.63 from February. The two would’ve been second and third with those swims had they’d been in the A-final.

Joe

Can’t wait for this at Trials

1 hour ago
Philip Johnson

This has to be one of the deepest events for the Americans, I don’t see any other country coming close in the relay.

58 minutes ago
Old Man Chalmers

famous last words by france in 2008. they are the strong favourites, but nothing’s a guarantee

50 minutes ago
Joe

Will Australia make the Final?

26 minutes ago

