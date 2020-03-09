Marko Vujosevic Gives Verbal Commitment to In-state Longhorns for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marko Vujosevic of Round Rock, Texas has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas class of 2025. He plans to graduate from Round Rock High School this spring, take a gap year, and start with Anthony Grimm, Kayde Cross, Luke Hobson, and Nathan Quarterman in the fall of 2021.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Texas, class of 2025! I want to thank Coach Reese and Coach Collins for giving me this opportunity, Coach Mark and Marcy Parshall for preparing me so well, and my friends and family for the support. Hook ‘em!”

Vujosevic swims for his high school and for Aquatex Swim Team. He won the B final of the 100 breast with a lifetime best time of 56.92 at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships last month. He was a member of the All-American 200 medley relay squad and scored an All-American Consideration time in the breast. This season he received First Team All-State Academic Honors from The Texas High School Coaches Association and he expects to achieve USA Swimming Scholastic All-American status for the 2019-20 year.

Vujosevic has been improving rapidly. Already this spring he has notched PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

2019 2019 2020 100 free 50.22 47.96 46.75 100 back 54.34 52.51 49.69 100 breast 1:01.47 59.05 56.92 200 breast 2:18.99 2:12.31 2:07.28 100 fly 54.71 53.00 50.72 200 IM 2:02.18 1:56.92 1:53.31

The PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM came from 2020 American Short Course Championships last weekend where he was an A-finalist in the IM and a B finalist in the 50/100 free and 100 back.

